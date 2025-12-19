Ice cream recalled in US due to potential presence of ‘small stones’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pints of popular dairy-free ice cream have been recalled due to contamination concerns that pose a risk of injury for consumers.

Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling pints of its So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, the FDA reports.

The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign materials, specifically “small stones and other hard objects,” in the ice cream’s cashew pieces.

The recalled pints were sold at retail stores nationwide, and they all have expiration dates before August 8, 2027. They also have the SKU number 136603 and UPC 744473476138.

While there haven’t been any illnesses reported to date, So Delicious Dairy Free “is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the potentially impacted product from shelves,” the company said in a statement shared by the FDA.

open image in gallery The recalled ice cream was solder to retail stores nationwide ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The stones were found in the ice cream’s cashew pieces ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

In addition, Danone U.S. has already identified and corrected the issue with the product and will soon “bring back the frozen dessert so many people enjoy,” it said.

However, consumers who have the recalled ice cream should either throw it away immediately or contact So Delicious Dairy Free for a refund.

Last month, another fan-favorite ice cream brand, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, voluntarily recalled a batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars. The product contained undeclared wheat and soy, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.”

Jeni’s initiated the recall after “a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing,” according to the FDA. The crunch topping contained wheat and soy, which weren’t on the packaging of that product.

Also last month, Ventura Foods recalled 3,556 cases of its salad dressings because of a potential foreign object, specifically black plastic planting material, in the dressings’ granulated onion.

The recall was upgraded to a Class II, meaning that consuming the product could cause significant health consequences, as of December 4.

Some of the affected salad dressings — distributed to seven different retailers across 42 states — include Caesar Dressing from Costco Service Deli and Costco Food Court, Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, Italian Salad Dressing, and Ventura Caesar Dressing.