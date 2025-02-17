Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neighbours star Ian Smith has said that he is “glad” that he decided not to go ahead with his initial plans for voluntary assisted dying (VAD).

The 86-year-old actor, best known for playing the beloved character Harold Bishop on the Australian soap since 1987, took a step back from the show in December when he announced he had been diagnosed with terminal pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare and aggressive lung cancer.

He was told by his doctor that he didn’t have long left to live and that he would likely die in March.

In a new interview, Smith revealed that he had applied for VAD – which is legal in Australia under particular circumstances for adults with terminal illnesses – but decided against it when the pharmacist phoned him arranging to deliver the drugs to keep at home for the day he decided to die.

“I said no,” he told The Guardian. “I’m awfully glad I did, too, because there have been times I would have taken it. I really would have.”

Voluntary assisted dying is legal in Australia in circumstances where an adult with a terminal illness is experiencing “intolerable suffering” and has the capacity to make the decision themselves.

Smith said he “wholeheartedly” approves of VAD – having watched his parents, birth mother and wife all die of cancer – but he does not agree with the drugs being kept in the home.

“I just disagree with it being left in the home. For so many reasons – you could be robbed! It is as good as a loaded gun.”

open image in gallery Ian Smith played Harold Bishop on ‘Neighbours’ for 37 years ( Getty Images )

In the UK, MPs voted in November last year in support of a proposal to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales, but the legislation process is still ongoing. One of the highest-profile advocates behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who has stage-four lung cancer. She has said that legalising assisted dying in the UK would give terminally ill people “the dignity of choice”.

At present, laws throughout the UK prevent people from asking for medical help to die.

In December, just after Smith had stepped back from Neighbours and announced his diagnosis to the world, doctors told him the good news that his chemotherapy and immunotherapy were working and his tumours were clearing. His life expectancy was first moved to Christmas 2025 and is now Christmas 2026.

Smith said that if he had taken the drugs for assisted dying, he would have “missed out on that wonderful day in December when I was told of my progress”.

“My first thought was: ‘My God, I could have been dead.’ And I would have been, if I’d had the mixture at home.”

While the actor’s cancer is incurable, he said his increased life expectancy has given him a positive outlook.

“That’s why I’ve got this solid grin on my face,” he said. “Apart from being 86, I feel good. I’m in no pain. I know how strange that sounds.”

“I know I have cancer, because doctors keep telling me I have it. I may get very sick again one day. But I have lived the most privileged life.”

open image in gallery Ian Smith as Harold Bishop on the set of ‘Neighbours’ in 1988 ( Getty Images )

He added: “I am in this funny, vacuous place. They can’t say the cancer has gone – in fact, they mustn’t, because it has come back in other people and they have died of it. But honestly, if they told me it had come back now, I would be ready this time.”

Smith first appeared on Neighbours in 1987 as an old flame of Madge Mitchell (Anne Charleston). His character was only supposed to be in a few episodes but ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea while on holiday. He returned in 1996.

During his time on the show, Harold had his house burgled by a gambling-addicted girlfriend, suffered a stroke that completely altered his personality, and tried to strangle the man he blamed for the plane crash that killed his son.

The show was cancelled by Channel 5 in 2023, but Amazon Freevee has since rebooted the show.

Despite periodic interruptions and breaks from the series, Smith is the longest-serving member of the cast, having worked on the show for 37 years.

