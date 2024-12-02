Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ian Smith has quit Neighbours after being diagnosed with a “non-fixable cancer”.

The 86-year-old has played fan favourite Harold Bishop on the Australian soap since 1987. The news comes shortly after the Ramsay Street stalwart had announced his return to the programme.

“I found out a few months back that I have cancer,” Smith told Ten News on Monday (2 December).

“That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to... they expect me to die.”

Smith was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer called pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma. The actor said he had undergone three forms of treatment including immunotherapy to treat the disease.

“I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can,” he said. “If they can do that, I’m very happy. I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain, because I know that’s the beginning of the worse part.”

The star has lost many of his loved ones to cancer, including both of his adopted parents, his biological mother with whom he was reunited at the age of 54, as well as his wife of five decades, Gail.

“My life finished then,” he said of the death of his wife.

open image in gallery Smith was left in tears as he talked about his condition ( Ten News First )

“I’ve had the most privileged life,” he told his fellow cast members on his final day on set. “I know a lot of actors [don’t like] soaps, but I tell you what we made the best bloody soap there was to make.”

Breaking down in tears, he added “I have met the most beautiful people.”

Smith said his colleagues’ emotive reaction to the news made him tell himself, “Alright cynical Smith, rethink your outlook on life.” One young cast member was left so distraught that Smith felt obliged to check in on him the following day.

“It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show,” executive producer James Herbison told the Herald Sun.

open image in gallery Ian Smith as Harold Bishop on the set of Neighbours in 1988 ( Getty Images )

A Network 10 spokesperson said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Ian Smith’s cancer diagnosis.

“A cherished member of the Neighbours family, Ian has been the heart and soul of the show since he first arrived on Ramsay Street in 1987. Ian has brought joy, laughter and inspiration to audiences all around the world for decades.

“Along with the cast and crew and all his fans from around the world, we will support Ian in any way we can during this difficult time.”

Smith first appeared on the show in 1987 as an old flame of Madge Mitchell (Anne Charleston). His character was only supposed to be in a few episodes but ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea while on holiday.

In 1996, Smith returned and remained until 2009.

During that time, Harold had his house burgled by a gambling-addicted girlfriend, suffered a stroke that completely altered his personality, and tried to strangle the man he blamed for the plane crash that killed his son.

The show was cancelled in 2023, before making a return. Despite interruptions, Smith is the longest-serving member of the cast, having worked on the show for 37 years.