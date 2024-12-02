Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Neighbours fans have recalled the legendary moment when fan favourite Harold Bishop was swept out to sea.

Ian Smith, 86, who plays the stalwart of the Australian soap, announced he would be quitting the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I found out a few months back that I have cancer,” Smith told Ten News on Monday (2 December).

“That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to... they expect me to die.”

The actor was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer called pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma. Smith said he had undergone three forms of treatment including immunotherapy to treat the disease.

As the news was made public, fans looked back at his biggest moments.

The star first appeared on the show in 1987 as an old flame of Madge Mitchell (Anne Charleston). His character was only supposed to be in a few episodes but ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea while on holiday.

In the 1992 episode, Bishop and his partner visit the coast. Bishop is seen standing on a rock and looking out over the sea, but within seconds he disappears, with only his glasses left behind. His exit was left “deliberately ambiguous at the time” according to Smith.

Bishop was swept out to sea and returned with memory loss ( Reg Grundy Organisation/Neighbours/Getty )

“Sad news,” wrote one person. “My first memory of a ‘death’ on TV was when Harold Bishop went missing at sea presumed dead. Five-year-old me’s head was gone.”

Another viewer added, “A Neighbours legend. So sad that Ian is leaving and so sorry to hear about his health issues. It was so lovely to have Harold back, even for such a short time.”

Neighbours: A New Chapter - Trailer

In 1996, Smith returned to the show, albeit with memory loss, and remained until 2009. He returned again earlier this year.

During that time, Harold had his house burgled by a gambling-addicted girlfriend, suffered a stroke that completely altered his personality, and tried to strangle the man he blamed for the plane crash that killed his son.

The show was cancelled in 2023, before making a return. Despite interruptions, Smith is the longest-serving member of the cast, having worked on the show for 37 years.