Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neighbours star Ian Smith has expressed his joy over outliving a terminal cancer diagnosis that was meant to kill him months ago.

Smith, who played Ramsay Street patriarch Harold Bishop from 1987 until 2022, was diagnosed with terminal pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare and aggressive lung cancer, in 2024. Doctors at the time suggested he would likely die in March 2025.

In a new interview, the 87-year-old said he was celebrating the fact that he has made it to Christmas.

“I was supposed to die in March, but I just did not want to do that,” he told Australia’s The Morning Show. “I did not think I would be here for last Christmas, to be honest. Now I am here for this and I can see no reason why I am not here for the next Christmas!”

Smith has been undergoing immunotherapy treatment since his diagnosis, which has slowed the progression of his cancer, and he added that he intends to spend the festive season fishing.

Earlier this year, Smith said that he had pulled out of plans to voluntarily die. Voluntary assisted dying is legal in Australia under particular circumstances for adults with terminal illnesses. Smith decided against going further with the plan when his pharmacist phoned him arranging to deliver the drugs to keep at home for the day he decided to die.

“I said no,” Smith told The Guardian. “I’m awfully glad I did, too, because there have been times I would have taken it. I really would have.”

‘Neighbours’ Ian Smith in March ( Good Morning Britain/ITV )

Smith added that he “wholeheartedly” approves of voluntary assisted dying (or VAD) – having watched his parents, birth mother and wife all die of cancer – but that he does not agree with the drugs being kept in the home.

“For so many reasons – you could be robbed!” he said. “It is as good as a loaded gun.”

Speaking to The Morning Show, Smith recommended men visit their doctors about any concerns or differences they spot in their body.

“The answer to cancer is getting it early,” he explained. “So men, stop being so damn butch and scared of what is going to happen – go and see your doctor. It’s all about catching it early. Do it once and get it out of the way and then you have the rest of your life to live.”

Smith departed his role as a regular cast member on Neighbours in 2009, but continued to make occasional guest appearances. He made his last appearance as Haroldin the 90-minute finale that was broadcast in 2022, which also saw the returns of numerous stars made famous by the series, including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce. Unusually, the long-running soap was un-cancelled less than four months later, only for the revival to be axed again this year.