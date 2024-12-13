Ian Hislop suffers head injury after being hit in road accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ian Hislop has been left with head injuries after being hit by an electric bike.

The 64-year-old Private Eye editor and Have I Got News for You panelist was crossing the road on Wednesday afternoon, when he was hit by the vehicle.

He was seen sporting a white bandage at the back of his head as he appeared with his wife following medical treatment for a head injury.

A spokesperson for Private Eye said Hislop was “hit by an electric bike whilst crossing the road yesterday afternoon” in a statement to The Sun. He is said to be “okay”.

It comes weeks after the TV personality was involved in an accident involving a taxi, which was initially suspected to be a shooting.

Despite initial reports that someone had shot at the cab during rush hour, urgent forensic examinations indicated no firearm was discharged, police said.

The taxi driver told detectives that the Have I Got News For You star was in the back seat of the cab when he heard what he believed was a bullet hitting and damaging his window.

The window of the car shattered just after 10am as the car was stationary in traffic on Dean Street in Soho – one minute away from Private Eye’s offices. However, it has emerged that the cause of the crack was more likely a mechanical malfunction.

Hislop is said to be ‘okay’ after the incident ( Getty Images )

Private Eye released a statement confirming the incident and added: “[The police] were initially looking into the possibility of a shot having been fired but have now indicated that there may be another more innocent explanation for what happened.”

A source told The Guardian that the force is keeping an open mind as to any motive and police are examining CCTV as roads were closed around the scene as they searched the area.

“I always say at this point I’m glad to be here, but this week I really mean it,” Hislop joked on Have I Got News for You in October following the incident.

“There was one high point when a policeman investigating me said ‘this may be a silly question but is there anyone who might have a grudge against you?’.”

Hislop’s rival team captain Paul Merton quipped: “I have an alibi.”