Howard Stern’s staggering net worth revealed after star debunks SiriusXM cancellation rumors

Howard Stern may have pranked those who thought he was leaving SiriusXM, but the media mogul’s net worth is no joke.

After postponing his return from summer break last week, Stern was not behind the microphone Monday morning as originally scheduled. Instead, Bravo star Andy Cohen surprisingly showed up to host the show and deliver some somber news to Stern’s fans.

Cohen announced that Stern and the radio network were parting ways and that he would be taking over. Several news publications ran the story of his departure before Stern returned to the microphone to let everyone in on the ruse.

“Lest anyone think that was real, that was all masterminded by me,” he said.

“I said to Andy, ‘Would you cut a bit for us?’ And he immediately said yes,” Stern added. “I said, ‘Go as long as you want, because the longer it goes on, the more people will think it’s real.’ And Andy had no problem with that. He’s the best.”

open image in gallery Stern pranked his fans earlier this week into thinking Andy Cohen was taking over for him ( Getty Images )

Prior to Stern’s return, multiple outlets cited sources claiming SiriusXM no longer wanted to pay the host’s salary, especially amid his decision to record from his many homes instead of the radio’s studio.

Having initially signed a massive five-year, $500 million contract with the broadcaster in 2004, Stern has since inked multiple extensions with Sirius XM, with his most recent one reportedly worth $120 million annually.

Here’s everything we know about his success, from how much he’s made from his radio show to his enormous real estate portfolio.

How much has Howard Stern made from radio?

Stern began his radio career hosting talk shows for rock stations in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including a stint at Washington, D.C.’s WWDC. During that time, he was offered a five-year deal worth $1 million to work afternoons at WNBC in New York City.

After Stern was fired by WNBC in 1985, he declined offers to work in Los Angeles, including NBC's offer of $50,000 if he accepted the move, choosing to stay in New York to “kick NBC’s ass.” That same year, he announced the signing of a five-year contract with Infinity Broadcasting worth an estimated $500,000 to host afternoons on its rock music station WXRK. He resigned to the broadcaster five years later in a deal estimated to be worth $10 million.

open image in gallery Howard Stern makes his Sirius radio debut in 2006 ( Getty )

In March 2003, Stern filed a $100 million lawsuit against ABC, Telepictures and the producers of its reality television series Are You Hot?, claiming its premise was copied from a radio show segment of his known as The Evaluators. An undisclosed settlement was reached five months later.

In 2004, he signed a goliath $500 million deal with Sirius Satellite Radio (a figure that includes all costs associated with the program). In 2020, he signed a five-year extension with the broadcasting network that is reportedly worth $600 million total or $120 million per year. It’s estimated that Stern retains about $40 million a year from the deal, though that figure is unconfirmed.

Book and television deals

In early 1993, Stern signed a deal with Simon & Schuster reportedly worth $1 million for his first book, Private Parts. The entire initial print run of 225,000 copies sold out within hours, and the book remained on The New York Times Best-Seller list for 20 weeks.

Two years later, Stern secured a $3 million advance from ReganBooks for his second book, Miss America. According to Publishers Weekly, it sold 1.39 million copies in 1995 alone, making it the year’s third best-selling book.

The media mogul also had a foray into reality TV as a judge on America’s Got Talent for its seventh season, replacing Piers Morgan in 2011. He continued as a judge through seasons eight, nine, and 10 before leaving the show in 2015.

His property portfolio

In 2013, Stern and his wife, Beth Ostrosky, purchased a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for $52 million. Stern reportedly paid an additional $13 million to renovate the property. With nearby homes in the area on the market for $170 million, the radio personality’s Palm Beach property is currently estimated to be worth over $300 million.

open image in gallery Howard Stern's main residence is believed to be his Hamptons dwelling, which the radio host purchased in 2005 for $20 million ( Google Maps )

However, the main home that Stern and his wife live in is their property in the Hamptons, which was purchased in 2005 for $20 million. 20 years after Stern originally purchased the property, it is now estimated to be worth $51 million.

When Stern needs to be in the city, he also owns two floors of one of the most luxurious buildings in Manhattan, the Millennium Tower near Lincoln Center.

Over the course of 10 years, the radio personality purchased the two-floor penthouse that sits on the building’s 53rd and 54th floors. The 8,000 square feet of space consists of five condos, with three condos on the 54th floor purchased in 1998 for $6 million, and the remaining two on the 53rd floor purchased in 2008 for $15 million.