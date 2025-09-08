Howard Stern dupes media into reporting that he parted ways with SiriusXM with wild cancellation prank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Howard Stern pulled a fast one on his listeners and the press on Monday, making them all believe that he’d walked away from SiriusXM after two decades amid rumors of contract drama with the network.

It turns out, however, that “The King of All Media” isn’t going anywhere and will remain on the air for the foreseeable future.

After postponing his return from summer break last week, Stern was not behind the microphone on Monday morning as originally scheduled. Instead, Bravo star Andy Cohen surprisingly showed up to host the show – and deliver some somber news to Stern’s fans.

“I know you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is actually not how things were meant to go,” Cohen sighed, adding: “Howard and the executive team at Sirius felt that it was best to kinda part ways now.”

With Cohen also announcing that the Howard Stern channel would now be christened “Andy 100,” a number of media outlets quickly published stories declaring that the 71-year-old Stern had departed from the network.

open image in gallery Howard Stern will remain at SiriusXM, he revealed on Monday after pulling a prank on the media that Andy Cohen had replaced him. ( Getty Images )

“Howard Stern’s Show Canceled at SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Takes Over Stern’s Channel,” Variety’s headline blared, while the Associated Press declared that Stern “walks away” from the satellite giant after twenty years. Both articles have since been updated to reflect the fact that Stern is still at the network and that he has not been replaced by Cohen.

Following the reports of Cohen replacing him, Stern returned to the airwaves to “set the record straight,” stating that “everything you’ve been reading in the paper about” him and co-host Robin Quivers leaving “is completely false.” He also thanked Cohen for taking part in his on-air prank.

“Lest anyone think that was real, that was all masterminded by me,” Stern proudly stated, referencing the Variety headline.

“I said to Andy, ‘Would you cut a bit for us?’ And he immediately said yes,” he added. “I said, ‘Go as long as you want, because the longer it goes on, the more people will think it’s real.’ And Andy had no problem with that. He’s the best.”

Stern, whose long-running morning show has been airing on SiriusXM since he moved from terrestrial radio in 2006, went on to address the rumors that his time with the network was soon ending, with his deal expiring at the end of the year.

open image in gallery Variety quickly published a piece stating that Howard Stern had left SiriusXM following Andy Cohen's on-air prank. ( Variety )

Having initially signed a massive five-year/$500 million contract with the broadcaster in 2004, Stern has since inked multiple extensions with Sirius XM, with his most recent one reportedly worth $120 million annually.

“I was just getting so f***ing annoyed with everyone writing me, asking me if I was OK because I’d been fired,” he stated.

Adding that he’d “totally shut down” and refused to read the news during his summer vacation due to the rumors of his departure, Stern also noted that the reason he didn’t return to the air as scheduled initially last week was due to him being sick and having “no voice whatsoever” from a cold.

In the end, Stern praised the leadership at SiriusXM, saying that they’d “been nothing but lovely” and that the contract negotiations had been “fantastic” and handled in typical fashion. Though he insisted he is “very happy at SiriusXM,” Stern did say there was one downside about re-upping with the network.

“What p*sses me off is now I can’t leave,” he joked. “I’ve been thinking about retiring, but now I can’t.”

Amid reports last month that Stern’s show could be wrapping up, Donald Trump — who was once a regular guest on the shock jock’s radio show — asserted that Stern’s program had gone south after the radio personality refused to back him during the 2016 presidential election.

“He lost his audience. People said, ‘Give me a break.’ He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton [in 2016],” the president grumbled from the Oval Office in August