Holly Ramsay reveals royal inspiration behind her wedding dress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holly Ramsay, daughter of Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, drew inspiration from royal style icons Grace Kelly and the Princess of Wales for her wedding gown as she married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty on Saturday.

The model exchanged vows with Peaty at Bath Abbey, donning an Elie Saab lace dress that she described as an instant obsession. Paired with a delicate lace veil, a shell-shaped Chanel minaudiere, and Amina Muaddi heels – a Christmas gift from her husband – Ramsay’s bridal look was a homage to classic elegance.

Speaking to British Vogue, she revealed her vision for the gown, stating: "The aisle at the abbey is 65 metres. It’s so grand and so beautiful… I knew I needed something long. I knew I wanted to wear something very traditional and quite modest, with lace. I’ve always loved Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton’s gowns: that beautiful high neckline, super feminine. It makes me feel very princess-like."

The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2024 following a proposal in Crete, celebrated their union with a host of celebrity guests. Among those in attendance were former footballer Sir David Beckham, his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and three of their children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

open image in gallery Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

The bride was accompanied by her sisters, Megan and Tilly Ramsay, who served as her two maids of honour, alongside Peaty’s sister, Bethany, as a bridesmaid. All were elegantly dressed in red silk maxi dresses, designed by family friend Lady Beckham, as Ramsay carried a bouquet of white ranunculus.

For the evening reception at Kin House, Ramsay made a poignant change, stepping into her mother’s wedding gown from 1996. She made her entrance to the dinner to the sounds of Abba’s ‘Take A Chance on Me’.

Reflecting on the vintage choice, she shared: "I’ve always loved the idea of bringing in mum’s dress at some point. It’s beautiful: silk with a V-neckline and pearls all the way around. I tried it on and it fit me perfectly – it didn’t need any altering. Entering our dinner to Take a Chance on Me by ABBA was magic. The first time some of our guests who were also at my parents’ wedding saw my mum’s dress again, 29 years later."

Her father, Gordon Ramsay, was "extremely involved" in designing the wedding breakfast menu, while her parents gifted the newlyweds a honeymoon trip to Mauritius.

open image in gallery Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay walked hand-in-hand with his 25-year-old daughter as they entered Bath Abbey for the ceremony ( PA Wire )

Following the nuptials, both Holly and Adam appear to have updated their social media identities, with Peaty changing his Instagram username to @AdamRamsayPeaty and Ramsay updating hers to @hollyramsaypeaty.

However, the celebrations were reportedly overshadowed by a family fallout, which saw Peaty’s parents, Caroline and Mark, absent from the ceremony. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the family feud escalated after Peaty’s mother, Caroline, was reportedly not invited to Holly’s hen do.