Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hilaria Baldwin has considered divorcing her husband, Alec Baldwin, she’s revealed.

The mother of seven children wrote in her upcoming memoir Manual Not Included that her marriage to the Rust producer reached “rocky” points where she didn’t think their relationship could be salvaged.

In an excerpt from the memoir shared with The Sun, Hilaria wrote that she and Alec, who were married in 2012, specifically struggled during her pregnancy with their second son, Rafael, in 2015. The former yoga instructor mentioned their fights stemmed from Alec constantly traveling for work while she was pregnant and staying home alone with their daughter Carmen.

Hilaria said her husband didn’t even stop working while she was in labor, and was taking phone calls and responding to emails during that time.

“It really pissed me off, and I didn’t hesitate to tell him so,” she wrote, also noting the 30 Rock actor’s immediate return to work after Rafael’s birth.

“That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler,” she continued. “I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways. Neither one of us would budge.”

Hilaria said the couple’s arguments stemmed from Alec constantly working ( Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln )

This led to Hilaria deciding to take off her rings to show Alec she was “potentially ready to walk.”

However, the couple did not divorce and went on to welcome five more children together.

Alec and Hilaria have previously discussed various aspects of their marriage, including their decision about a prenup.

During the premiere of their new reality series, The Baldwins, in February, the two recalled the initial conversation they had about getting a prenup before tying the knot. Alec said the topic came up after his divorce from Kim Basinger – with whom he shares 29-year-old daughter, Ireland.

“After my first marriage, I said, ‘Let’s have a prenup,’” he said during a sit-down interview with his wife. “She wasn’t happy about it.”

Hilaria, chimed in, noting that the request for a prenup was a bit “awkward” for her.

“But I don't actually quite understand what a prenup is,” she explained. “Because you’re like, ‘After a certain number of kids, it’s this.’”

At the time, she told him she wasn’t necessarily concerned about the prenup. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just sign it,’” the yoga instructor recalled. “Which was probably very stupid of me back then.”

Hilaria said that if she were given a prenup now, she “would read it again.” However, she clarified that before getting married, she and Alec ultimately decided they didn’t need the prenup.

“I just said, ‘I won’t sign it. I don’t really want to think about the end by the beginning.’ And then you were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do it either,’” she concluded.

Manual Not Included will be released May 6.