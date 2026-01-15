Can a smartwatch stop a tantrum in its tracks? Experts decided to find out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Ethan Staal’s medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder began to wear off at the end of the school day, his parents prepared for a tantrum.

The effectiveness of most stimulant ADHD drugs declines anywhere between four and 16 hours after being taken, and can lead to children feeling sad or wild outbursts, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Staal’s feelings sometimes intensified faster than he could handle, the family, who live in Minnesota, told The Mayo Clinic. After becoming overwhelmed and "not accessible,” it would take him an hour to calm down.

The clinic, one of the world’s leading institutions on personalized medicine, gave the Staal family a Garmin smartwatch for their five-year-old son to track his heart rate, movement and sleep. The activity tracker, which is popular with athletes, was set up to send an alert to the parents’ phones when readings suggested he was becoming more stressed out.

"It gave us a warning that something was coming," Sarah Staal told the clinic. "We could help him recover in five to 10 minutes. And we could have our evenings again as a family."

Ethan Staal was one of 50 children who wore a smartwatch in a Mayo Clinic trial on tantrums ( The Staal family )

A ‘game-changer’

Staal, who is now eight, was one of 50 children between the ages of three and seven years old who wore a Garmin watch for four months for a 2022 clinical trial.

Not every child had ADHD - about half did and were already being treated with stimulants - but all had behavioral problems. Nearly one in five children in the U.S. lives with a mental, behavioral or emotional health disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Mayo Clinic researchers wanted to see if the gadget could help parents ease their child’s distress when professional help wasn’t immediately accessible. They also wanted to find out whether families would actually use the watches, and if alerts the watches sent to parents’ phones would prove helpful in responding to tantrums.

The trial found that kids wore the watches about 75 percent of the time and that alerts prompted parents to respond within an average of four seconds to early signs of distress.

Severe tantrums were also a lot shorter - cut by about 11 minutes - while the kids were wearing the watch.

"It was a game-changer,"Jared Staal, Ethan’s father, said. "We still have challenges, but now we see them coming and we see them through a whole different lens — we didn't always know how to support him in those moments, and now we do."

In the future, the researchers hope to focus on testing the effectiveness of the watches on larger groups.

Lifelong struggle for millions

ADHD is one of the most common neuro-developmental disorders in childhood which leaves children unable to focus or control impulsive behaviors.

An estimated seven million children in the U.S., between the ages of three and 17 years old have been diagnosed with ADHD, according to the CDC.

The majority of those affected are boys. Researchers believe this is down to genetic differences, although they are still working to find out precisely why.

Approximately 3.5 million of children, aged 3 to 17, take an ADHD medication. Doctors have relied on the prescription medications Adderall and Ritalin to treat ADHD for decades.

However new research from Washington University in St. Louis on nearly 6,000 children has shown the drugs may not work as previously believed, affecting the brain’s reward and wakefulness centers instead of regions that control attention.