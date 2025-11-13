ADHD medication being recalled nationwide after failing effectiveness tests
Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate is the generic form of Vyvanse
A popular ADHD medication is facing a nationwide recall because tests suggest users will not benefit from the full effect of the drug.
The Food and Drug Administration reported on October 28 that several lots of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules — generic Vyvanse — are being recalled.
According to the California State Board of Pharmacy, the recalled medication failed dissolution testing.
“Dissolution is important for drugs to be absorbed and have a physiological effect on the human body; they must be in solution," the board wrote. "The impacted capsules would not be able to deliver an optimal level of medicine and may impact the therapeutic efficacy of the product.”
Officials said that taking the medication does not pose a health risk to patients, but they may not receive a full dose of medicine if they take the recalled pills.
Several dosages of the medication are included in the recall, including 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg, and 70mg pills.
A full list of bottle codes related to the recall can be found at this link.
ADHD – attention-deficity/hyperactivity-disorder – is a collection of symptoms that has an effect on people’s behavior.
Sufferers can experience restlessness, difficulties concentrating, and increased impulsivity.
While most cases of ADHD are diagnosed in children under the age of 12, some are later in life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 15.5 million adults were diagnosed with ADHD as of 2023, and 7 million children were diagnosed as of 2022.
Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate is a widely used treatment for ADHD. There were more than nine million prescriptions given for the drug in 2023, according to Newsweek.
The medication was shipped by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries between May 1, 2024, and November 13, 2024. The medication's expiration date is 2026.
Patients who have the recalled medicine should call their doctors or pharmacies to request replacements or refunds.
