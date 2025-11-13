ADHD medication being recalled nationwide after failing effectiveness tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular ADHD medication is facing a nationwide recall because tests suggest users will not benefit from the full effect of the drug.

The Food and Drug Administration reported on October 28 that several lots of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules — generic Vyvanse — are being recalled.

According to the California State Board of Pharmacy, the recalled medication failed dissolution testing.

“Dissolution is important for drugs to be absorbed and have a physiological effect on the human body; they must be in solution," the board wrote. "The impacted capsules would not be able to deliver an optimal level of medicine and may impact the therapeutic efficacy of the product.”

Officials said that taking the medication does not pose a health risk to patients, but they may not receive a full dose of medicine if they take the recalled pills.

Several dosages of the medication are included in the recall, including 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg, and 70mg pills.

A full list of bottle codes related to the recall can be found at this link.

ADHD – attention-deficity/hyperactivity-disorder – is a collection of symptoms that has an effect on people’s behavior.

Sufferers can experience restlessness, difficulties concentrating, and increased impulsivity.

While most cases of ADHD are diagnosed in children under the age of 12, some are later in life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 15.5 million adults were diagnosed with ADHD as of 2023, and 7 million children were diagnosed as of 2022.

Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate is a widely used treatment for ADHD. There were more than nine million prescriptions given for the drug in 2023, according to Newsweek.

The medication was shipped by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries between May 1, 2024, and November 13, 2024. The medication's expiration date is 2026.

Patients who have the recalled medicine should call their doctors or pharmacies to request replacements or refunds.