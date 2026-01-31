The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Why salmon is better than eggs for lowering blood pressure
High blood pressure leaves you at risk for stroke, heart attack, dementia, heart failure and kidney disease
Salmon and eggs are two powerful protein sources that can both help you to feel fuller and more energized throughout the day.
A great addition to breakfasts with English muffins or brunchtime salads, the foods also help to provide critical nutrients, such as the bone-strengthening vitamin D.
But when it comes to lowering blood pressure – a condition impacting nearly half of all Americans – one of the dishes takes the cake.
High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood pushing against your blood vessels is too high. It’s a risk factor for stroke, heart attack, dementia, heart failure and kidney disease.
“If your goal is lowering cholesterol or blood pressure, salmon might be better because of its omega-3 fats,” Julie Scott, an adult nurse practitioner, wrote in VeryWell Health.
“But that doesn’t mean eggs are bad. For many people, eggs can be eaten regularly without harming heart health.”
Omega-3s?
Omega-3 fatty acids are “healthy” and crucial fats that are found in fish, walnuts, chia seeds and leafy greens.
They support the body’s cells, and can help reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer when consumed as a part of your diet.
That’s because the fats have anti-inflammatory properties and also cause blood vessels to relax, lowering blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
They can also produce the mood-boosting hormones dopamine and serotonin.
Eating about four to five ounces of Atlantic salmon, or three grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids, appears to be the optimal amount to reduce blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.
It’s recommended that people without a history of heart disease eat at least two servings of fish totaling six or eight ounces per week for the best benefits, the Mayo Clinic says.
An eggcellent alternative
Salmon might be a better choice in this case, but that doesn’t mean eggs are necessarily bad for you.
For one, eggs just don’t have an impact on blood pressure, Dr. Anais Hausvater, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health, told HealthCentral.
A single egg does have about 186 milligrams of dietary cholesterol – but scientists now know that dietary cholesterol doesn’t affect your blood as much as once thought, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.
What may hurt heart health is saturated fat.
But eggs also contain very little saturated fat and no trans fat, according to Harvard Health.
That’s especially the case if you don’t fry them in oil.
“The fact is that eggs are a great source of high-quality protein and fat, which will keep you full for longer and may lead to lower consumption of unhealthy foods,” said Hausvater.
