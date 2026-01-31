Why salmon is better than eggs for lowering blood pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salmon and eggs are two powerful protein sources that can both help you to feel fuller and more energized throughout the day.

A great addition to breakfasts with English muffins or brunchtime salads, the foods also help to provide critical nutrients, such as the bone-strengthening vitamin D.

But when it comes to lowering blood pressure – a condition impacting nearly half of all Americans – one of the dishes takes the cake.

High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood pushing against your blood vessels is too high. It’s a risk factor for stroke, heart attack, dementia, heart failure and kidney disease.

“If your goal is lowering cholesterol or blood pressure, salmon might be better because of its omega-3 fats,” Julie Scott, an adult nurse practitioner, wrote in VeryWell Health.

open image in gallery Eating salmon and eggs can provide you with beneficial protein and nutrients. But experts say salmon is the best pick for people looking to lower blood pressure ( Getty Images/iStock )

“But that doesn’t mean eggs are bad. For many people, eggs can be eaten regularly without harming heart health.”

Omega-3s?

Omega-3 fatty acids are “healthy” and crucial fats that are found in fish, walnuts, chia seeds and leafy greens.

They support the body’s cells, and can help reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer when consumed as a part of your diet.

That’s because the fats have anti-inflammatory properties and also cause blood vessels to relax, lowering blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

They can also produce the mood-boosting hormones dopamine and serotonin.

Eating about four to five ounces of Atlantic salmon, or three grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids, appears to be the optimal amount to reduce blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

It’s recommended that people without a history of heart disease eat at least two servings of fish totaling six or eight ounces per week for the best benefits, the Mayo Clinic says.

An eggcellent alternative

open image in gallery Eggs just don’t really have an impact on blood pressure, NYU Langone cardiologist Dr. Anais Hausvater says ( Getty Images )

Salmon might be a better choice in this case, but that doesn’t mean eggs are necessarily bad for you.

For one, eggs just don’t have an impact on blood pressure, Dr. Anais Hausvater, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health, told HealthCentral.

A single egg does have about 186 milligrams of dietary cholesterol – but scientists now know that dietary cholesterol doesn’t affect your blood as much as once thought, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.

What may hurt heart health is saturated fat.

But eggs also contain very little saturated fat and no trans fat, according to Harvard Health.

That’s especially the case if you don’t fry them in oil.

“The fact is that eggs are a great source of high-quality protein and fat, which will keep you full for longer and may lead to lower consumption of unhealthy foods,” said Hausvater.