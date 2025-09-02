These foods can help maintain a healthy blood pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eating the right foods can help fight the potentially life-threatening effects of high blood pressure.

Consuming heart healthy options and avoiding processed or sodium-rich foods that can worsen the condition is crucial, according to the American Heart Association.

“Diet and lifestyle can have a profound impact on blood pressure, and it's worth as much as one or two pills,” Dr, R. Kannan Mutharasan, a cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine, explained in a statement. “It's just as potent.”

Nearly half of American adults live with high blood pressure, which was linked to more than 664,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2023. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure raises the risk for heart and kidney disease, stroke, and vision loss.

It occurs when the force of blood against the wall of arteries is too high, increasing the risk of blood clot formation and artery-blocking plaque.

open image in gallery Eating potassium-packed bananas can help lower blood pressure ( AFP via Getty Images )

Still, only about one in four American adults have it under control, according to federal health officials.

Doctors recommend stopping smoking, limiting alcohol, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and tackling stress to manage high blood pressure. But, maintaining a healthy diet is a major component.

Bananas

Bananas are loaded with potassium, an essential mineral that helps counteract sodium, relaxes blood vessels, and lowers blood pressure, according to the National Council on Aging.

Eating just one banana a day provides 420 milligrams of potassium. That’s a sizable fraction of the 3,400 milligrams recommended for men and 2,600 milligrams recommended for women each day.

Other foods that pack a potassium punch include beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, and avocado.

For a potassium-heavy meal, try a white bean salad with tomatoes, or slice a banana and mix it through some yogurt.

Yogurt

Unsweetened yogurt is also full of potassium. Just one cup of low-fat, plain yogurt contains 573 milligrams.

But, yogurt has another essential mineral that is thought to regulate blood pressure: bone-strengthening calcium.

open image in gallery Unsweetened yogurt has essential minerals that make it heart healthy ( Getty Images )

Calcium helps blood vessels to tighten, and relax, when they need to, according to Northwestern Medicine. Narrow blood vessels can block the flow of blood and increase blood pressure.

Yogurt contains nearly half of daily calcium needs, at a little under 500 milligrams.

Of course, plain, unsweetened yogurt might not be incredibly appetizing. Throw on some berries and honey for an additional fiber boost and anti-inflammatory hit.

Salmon

Salmon and other fresh fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. The fats work to lower blood pressure by causing blood vessels to relax.

Eating about four to five ounces of Atlantic salmon, or three grams a day of the omega-3 fatty acids, appears to be the optimal amount to reduce blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

Try a salmon fillet with bean salad, and some leafy greens, for dinner.

Leafy greens

open image in gallery Eating spinach and other leafy greens can help lower blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels ( AFP via Getty Images )

Spinach, kale, and other greens are high in nitrates and are great in salads or as a side dish.

Nitrates are chemical compounds of nitrogen and oxygen that can also widen and relax blood vessels when consumed, Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, told Women’s Health.

Beets, cabbage, and carrots are also good sources of nitrates.

The 2,000-calorie DASH diet, which aims to lower blood pressure, recommends four to five cups of the leafy green veggies a day for the best benefits.

Kiwis

Eating two kiwis a day could help lower blood pressure. That’s because the tropical fruit is rich in vitamins and nutrients known as antioxidants. So are berries and together, the fruits are a great base for a blood-pressure friendly fruit salad.

“A good source of vitamin C, kiwis can help reduce blood pressure in those with primary hypertension,” cardiologist Dr. David Sabgir told EatingWell. “Recent research has found that a daily serving of kiwi can reduce systolic blood pressure.”