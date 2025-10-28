Experts say to eat these 5 foods to fight off seasonal depression

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the days grow colder and darker, some 10 million Americans are set to experience seasonal depression.

The burden is worse for women, and they’re four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with the common and related condition called seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, occurs with changes in the seasons. It alters peoples’ mood and energy.

“People who suffer from SAD may find that they have difficulty waking up in the morning, that they have less energy, that they have an increased appetite,” Sanford Auerbach, an associate professor at Boston Medical Center, explained.

But eating certain foods — many of which are staples of the Mediterranean diet — can help counteract these and other SAD symptoms, as well as other forms of seasonal depression, according to experts.

open image in gallery Millions of Americans are living with seasonal depression. But certain foods can help counteract the effects ( Getty Images/iStock )

“The foods we eat not only affect our mood, but our sleep patterns and our energy levels,” psychologist Susan Albers told the Cleveland Clinic. “And that can impact us throughout the entire day.”

Dark chocolate

There’s some serious science behind the positive effects of antioxidant-rich dark chocolate.

In addition to being sweet and rich, it has plant chemicals called polyphenols that can help reduce stress.

“Polyphenols also lower cortisol, which is a stress hormone,” registered dietitian Devon Peart told the Clinic.

One study from researchers in South Korea found that dark chocolate works to reduce negative emotions by changing the composition of bacteria in the intestines.

The research also determined that people who ate a few squares of 85 percent dark chocolate each day maintained a better overall mood than others who ate chocolate with less cocoa or no chocolate at all.

Blueberries

This superfood has the same type of antioxidants as chocolate and can also alleviate symptoms of depression.

“Wild blueberries contain flavonoids — antioxidants that boost blood flow to the part of the brain that regulates emotions — which may downshift symptoms of depression,” registered dietitian Maggie Moon told Real Simple.

Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries may also prevent the release of cortisol, according to the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.

And U.K. researchers found that consuming a cup and a half of the sweet, blue fruit can help prevent low mood kids and young adults.

Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon have omega-3 fatty acids that are responsible for producing mood-enhancing hormones dopamine and serotonin.

Salmon also has vitamin D, which the body normally gets through sun exposure and also plays a role. Most Americans don’t get enough, according to researchers at Oregon State University.

Vitamin D “helps the nerve cells retain the serotonin, so they can actually be used as opposed to leaking out through inflammation," Dr. Brad Berg, pediatric medical director at Baylor Scott & White Round Rock, told KVUE.

Most adults should eat two servings a week to reap the rewards, the Mayo Clinic says.

open image in gallery Salmon contains vitamin D. Most Americans aren’t getting enough and get even less in darker months ( Getty Images/iStock )

Walnuts

All nuts have magnesium, which is an essential mineral that research has shown can help quell anxiety.

“In some ways, magnesium can mimic what some of our anxiety medications do,” psychiatrist Joseph Austerman told the Clinic.

But walnuts also have omega-3s — and they have more than salmon. They contain 2.5 grams per ounce, according to the site for California Walnuts.

Research has shown eating walnuts may also help support mood and relieve stress in college kids.

Spinach

This is yet another reason to incorporate spinach in your daily diet.

The heart healthy green also has magnesium, with 78 milligrams in a half a cup of cooked spinach.

But spinach also has the amino acid tryptophan and folate, an essential B vitamin. Both help release serotonin, according to Western Michigan University.

“These nutrients can help promote feelings of calm, reduce anxiety, and combat stress,” the university explains.