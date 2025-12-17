Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outbreaks of bird flu spreading across the U.S. are hitting farms once again, prompting fears that egg prices could spike and more potential shortages for consumers following shortages tied to the flu earlier this year.

While prices have rebounded markedly since their peak of over $8 per dozen during the spring shortage, recent outbreaks affecting hundreds of thousands of birds have spurred a call for action from Senate leaders.

Eggs are a great source of protein, providing around six grams per one large egg. But plenty of other plant and animal sources can help people get the necessary protein and keep bones and immune health strong.

Many Americans actually greatly exceed the amount of protein they need in a day. The recommended amount is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. Still, getting enough is crucial, experts say.

“We need protein because it helps build and maintain our muscle, which in turn helps to fuel our metabolism,” registered dietitian Kayla Kopp told the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s essential for everyone.”

If egg prices do spike again, here are some other foods that pack a protein punch that can serve as alternatives:

open image in gallery Bird flu is hitting farms across the U.S. again, raising concerns about another egg shortage. But eating black beans and other protein sources can give you more protein than eating an egg. ( Getty Images/iStock )

Black beans

Black beans are a delicious and nutritious way to meet your protein goals.

Just one cup has more than 15 grams of protein, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center - more than double the protein in an egg.

The same amount is also packed with nearly 15 grams of fiber - a good chunk of the recommended 25 to 30 grams a day - as well as eye-protecting vitamin A and the blood pressure-lowering B vitamin folate.

Chicken breast

There’s a reason that chicken breasts are a gym bro’s staple for that protein boost. A cup of the meat has around 43 grams of protein.

Packed with essential minerals, chicken breast is also lower in fat than other kinds of chicken and has the most protein per ounce, registered dietitian Lindsey DeSoto wrote.

open image in gallery It’s not just their eggs, the meat from a chicken is a great source of protein. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Salmon

A fillet of salmon has nearly 40 grams of protein.

While that’s less protein than people may get from a chicken breast, the fish is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are good fats that have been tied to improving heart, brain and joint health - and most Americans aren’t getting enough.

"Intakes in the U.S. are abysmally low," Ann Skulas-Ray, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona, told the American Heart Association.

Edamame

If you’re plant-based, you’re probably no stranger to edamame.

A cup of soybeans has 33.15 grams of protein. Soybeans have fiber, healthy fat and essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, B and immune-guarding C.

“If you don’t want a lot of red meat in your diet, or generally want to get away from animal products, soy is a great addition as part of a well-balanced diet,” Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Beth Czerwony said.