Why eating eggs once a week could be the key to preventing Alzheimer’s later in life

Could eating eggs once a week help to prevent developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life?

Researchers say that the key may lie in the breakfast staple’s nutrients. Eggs contain choline, an essential nutrient that protects cell integrity and helps produce a chemical messenger that sends signals between nerve cells to influence memory, mood, muscle control, and other brain and nervous system functions.

“Eggs are one of the few commonly consumed foods that are naturally rich in choline, a nutrient that we are researching to further understand its role in supporting both cognitive development in infants and young children and maintenance during the aging process,” Dr. Taylor Wallace, an adjunct associate professor at Boston’s Tufts University, explained in a statement.

To better understand this impact, the researchers studied more than 1,000 older U.S. adults who did not have apparent dementia, finding that eating more than one egg each week cut the risk of developing Alzheimer’s nearly in half, by 47 percent.

Accounting for other dietary factors and habits, they monitored participants over the course of nearly seven years. Of the 1,024 older adults, more than a quarter – 280 – were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

open image in gallery Eating more than one egg a week could help to slash your risk for Alzheimer’s disease ( Getty Images )

The most common cause of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects memory, thinking, and behavior. There is no cure. In the U.S., an estimated 7 million Americans are living with the disease. By 2050, that number is expected to climb to nearly 13 million, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Researchers say their study indicated that choline was the main driver of the relationship between eggs and a lower risk of the disease, accounting for 39 percent of the association. Eating one large egg provides a quarter of the recommended daily choline value.

“Egg yolks also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which have known neuroprotective properties,” Dr. Christopher U. Missling, president and CEO of Anavex Life Sciences, recently told Medical News Today. Missling was not involved in the research. “The combination of choline and omega-3s may be particularly beneficial for brain health.”

The researchers noted that while their data shows an association with reduced risk, their findings do not establish cause-effect.

open image in gallery A good source of protein, eggs also contain omega-3 fatty acids. Also found in fish, the nutrients have brain-protecting properties ( Getty Images )

The research, which was partially funded by the American Egg Board’s Egg Nutrition Center, builds on previous studies which found that even eating just one egg a week was linked with a slower rate of memory decline.

A source of protein, eggs have also been found to be low in saturated fat and rich in vitamin D, vitamin B2, selenium, and iodine. Too much saturated fat in your diet may lead to heart disease and other health problems.

Wallace’s was published in the Journal of Nutrition.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that dietary choices can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia and supporting lifelong cognitive health,” he said.