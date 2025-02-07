The common breakfast food that could reduce the risk of premature death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As egg prices soar in the U.S. due to the bird flu outbreak, you might be looking at cutting down your intake.

You might even justify this by saying that it’s better for your health, given eggs’ high cholesterol content.

But according to a new study, doubts about eggs’ health benefits aren’t what they’ve cracked up to be.

The research suggests that eggs support heart health for older adults, and can even reduce the risk of premature death.

Here are the details.

What was the study?

Researchers examined data from a large, ongoing study that is following older adults and tracking their health (the ASPREE study).

In their analysis of more than 8000 people, they examined the foods people usually eat and then looked at how many participants died over a six-year period and from what causes, using medical records and official reports.

Researchers collected information on their diet through a food questionnaire, which included a question about how frequently participants ate eggs in the past year:

never/infrequently (rarely or never, 1–2 times per month)

weekly (1–6 times per week)

daily (daily or several times per day).

Overall, people who consumed eggs 1–6 times per week had the lowest risk of death during the study period (29 per cent lower for heart disease deaths and 17 per cent lower for overall deaths) compared to those who rarely or never ate eggs.

Eating eggs daily did not increase the risk of death either.

open image in gallery Those who ate eggs 1-6 times per week had the lowest risk of death during the study period ( Getty/iStock )

How reputable is the study?

The research was published in a peer-reviewed journal, meaning this work has been examined by other researchers and is considered reputable and defensible.

In the analysis, factors such as socioeconomic, demographic, health-related and clinical factors, and overall dietary quality were “adjusted” for, as these factors can play a role in disease and the risk of early death.

Researchers received funding from a variety of national funding grants in the United States and Australia, with no links to commercial sources.

What are the limitations of this study?

Due to the type of study, it only explored egg consumption patterns, which participants self-reported. The researchers didn’t collect data about the type of egg (for example, chicken or quail), how it was prepared, or how many eggs are consumed when eaten.

This analysis specifically looked for an association or link between egg consumption and death. Additional analyses are needed to understand how egg consumption may affect other aspects of health and wellbeing.

Lastly, the population sample of older adults were relatively healthy, limiting how much findings can be applied to older adults with special needs or medical conditions.

open image in gallery The study was originally started to look at whether low-dose aspirin could prolong older people’s lives ( Getty )

What is ASPREE?

ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) is an ongoing, large, randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving more 19,000 participants in Australia and the US. This means some people in the trial were given an intervention and others weren’t but neither the participants nor the researchers knew who received the “placebo”, or dummy treatment.

ASPREE started in 2010 to investigate whether low-dose aspirin (100 micrograms daily) could help prolong older adults’ health and lifespan, specifically by preventing heart disease and stroke. The first findings were published in 2018.

One of the fundamental conclusions of the ASPREE trial was there was no benefit from taking aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease (heart disease or stroke).

ASPREE is still ongoing as a longitudinal study, which means it provides information on other aspects of healthy living and long-term outcomes in older adults — in this case, the link between egg intake and the chance of death.

open image in gallery The fuss over eggs comes down to their cholesterol content

Why the focus on eggs?

Eggs are a good source of protein, and contain B vitamins, folate, unsaturated fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K), choline, and minerals.

The fuss over eggs comes down to their cholesterol content and how it relates to heart disease risk. A large egg yolk contains approximately 275 mg of cholesterol — near the recommended daily limit of cholesterol intake.

In the past, medical professionals warned that eating cholesterol-rich foods such as eggs could raise blood cholesterol and increase heart disease risk.

But newer research shows the body doesn’t absorb dietary cholesterol well, so dietary cholesterol doesn’t have a major effect on blood cholesterol levels.

Rather, foods such as saturated and trans fats play a major role in cholesterol levels.

Given these changing recommendations over time, and the nuances of nutrition science, it’s understandable that research on eggs continues.

What does this mean for me?

Whether you prefer boiled, scrambled, poached, baked or fried, eggs provide a satisfying source of protein and other key nutrients.

While the science is still out, there’s no reason to limit egg intake unless specifically advised by a recognised health professional such as an accredited practising dietitian. As always, moderation is key.