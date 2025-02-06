Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With fewer shells on shelves, customers are scrambling for new ways to get their egg fix.

Due to the bird flu outbreak, there are millions fewer hens, meaning way fewer eggs. Frustrated shoppers across the country have even started posting videos of empty shelves where eggs once lay.

“Eggs were gone in less than 10 minutes! Costco!” one TikTok user wrote.

“My Costco didn’t even have eggs to buy yesterday,” an X user groaned.

Another posted a video of empty shelves at a Florida Whole Foods: “The great egg shortage continues…”

More than 13 million hens were lost to the virus in December alone, according to the USDA’s latest Egg Markets Overview.

open image in gallery Shelves where eggs once lay are now bare across the country. ( Getty Images )

Bird flu aside, the price of a dozen large grade-A eggs has been on the rise for almost a year and a half, doubling from September 2023 to December 2024, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. Currently, the average price of a dozen eggs is about $4.16, according to the American Egg Board.

The Agriculture Department predicted egg prices would climb another 20 percent this year.

“These two forces combined — tight supply and high demand — are directly causing the spike in wholesale prices we’ve seen recently, as well as the intermittent shortages of eggs at some retail locations and in different parts of the country,” American Egg Board CEO Emily Metz previously told The Independent in a statement.

But there’s another problem that seems to be falling through the cracks: shoppers appear to be stockpiling eggs.

The trend has been captured on social media, with users uploading videos of fellow shoppers taking more than their fair share.

One TikTok user sarcastically wrote: “Are eggs missing in your area?” alongside a video of people stacking cartons on cartons in their grocery carts.

"Egg prices are going up because of the avian flu, but that’s driving people to buy more eggs than they usually do because they’re anticipating higher prices and reduced grocery store supply," Saloni Vastani, an associate professor of marketing at Emory University, told USA Today.

Others have noticed that savvy shop owners are reacting to the trend by rationing their customers.

“My local grocery store is rationing sales at 1 carton per person *even at the price of $9 to $11 per dozen,” one user wrote.

open image in gallery A sign in a grocery store in Miami reads: 'Due to supply shortages, availability may be limited in the coming weeks.’ ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary blamed another scapegoat: former President Joe Biden.

At her first official press briefing last week, she was asked about the skyrocketing prices of eggs. Leavitt replied: “Because there is a lot of reporting out there that is putting the onus on this White House for the increased cost of eggs. I would like to point out to each and every one of you that, in 2024, when Joe Biden was in the Oval Office — or upstairs in the residence sleeping; I’m not so sure — egg prices increased 65 percent in this country.”

Regardless of who is to blame, restaurants and shoppers have been left to grapple with the soaring costs and shortage. Waffle House responded to the scarcity by slapping a “temporary targeted surcharge” on dishes, which will cost diners an extra 50 cents per-egg.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” Waffle House has said. “We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.”

Eggs have become such a hot commodity that thieves in Pennsylvania stole 100,000 of them — worth $40,000 — from an egg supplier last weekend. While police are still investigating the motive behind the theft, a state police spokesperson told the New York Times: “With the extreme increased price of eggs, someone may have thought they could sell them.”

One X user shared a novel solution for the shortage that she claims she saw coming. “Back in October I had a feeling there would be an egg shortage so I water glassed a month's supply of eggs,” the user wrote, posting a photo of roughly 30 eggs sitting in a clear jar.

But the solution isn’t perfect; she warned that the eggs’ consistency started changing after four months.