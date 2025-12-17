Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Trader Joe’s limits number of eggs you can buy as prices soar ahead of Christmas

Avian flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Wednesday 17 December 2025 03:24 EST
A carton of eggs sit on a counter in the kitchen inside of 5 Rabanitos restaurant in Chicago, Feb. 16, 2025
A carton of eggs sit on a counter in the kitchen inside of 5 Rabanitos restaurant in Chicago, Feb. 16, 2025 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Supermarket chain Trader Joe’s has joined other grocers across the US in limiting egg purchases for customers, citing supply issues stemming from the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

The Monrovia, California-based retailer confirmed it is capping purchases at one carton per customer per day, a restriction now in effect at all its locations nationwide.

“We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s,” the company said in a statement sent to The Associated Press Tuesday.

Photos of in-store notices about eggs purchase limits at retailers nationwide have swirled around online in recent weeks. In addition to Trader Joe’s, consumers and several local media outlets have also reported varying limits seen at stores like Costco, Whole Foods, Kroger and Aldi locations.

When each limit went into effect is unclear, however. And not all are being implemented nationally. A spokesperson for Kroger, for example, confirmed that the supermarket giant doesn’t currently have “enterprise-wide limits” in place — but said some of regional divisions and store banners are asking customers to cap egg purchases to two dozen per trip.

Egg cartons for sale are displayed at a grocery store, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Grosse Pointe, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Egg cartons for sale are displayed at a grocery store, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Grosse Pointe, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Walmart says it also hasn’t imposed national limits — expect for bulkier purchases of 60-count cartons, which have been capped to two per purchase, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant confirmed Tuesday.

“Although supply is very tight, we’re working with suppliers to try and help meet customer demand, while striving to keep prices as low as possible,” Walmart said in an emailed statement.

The AP also reached out to Costco, Whole Foods and Aldi for further information on Tuesday. Costco previously confirmed to CNN that the chain was limiting its customers to three packages of eggs, which are typically sold in two-dozen or four-dozen cartons.

Avian flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing U.S. egg prices to more than double their cost in the summer of 2023.

The average price per dozen nationwide hit $4.15 in December — and it appears there may be no relief in sight, with the Agriculture Department predicting prices will soar another 20% this year. Retailers could notably feel added pressures with Easter demand fast approaching.

Beyond grocery stores limits, U.S. consumers are also facing more expensive eggs in some restaurants. Last week, Waffle House, for example, said it would be adding a 50-cent surcharge per egg on all of its menus.

