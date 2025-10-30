The diet that can significantly ease symptoms of IBS
It’s described as a ‘simple, enjoyable and highly effective first step’ in managing the common condition
A new trial suggests that adopting a Mediterranean diet could significantly alleviate the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Researchers describe the eating plan – rich in fruit, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, fish, and olive oil – as a “simple, enjoyable and highly effective first step” in managing the common condition.
IBS is an often lifelong digestive disorder characterised by stomach cramps, bloating, and diarrhoea. It is typically managed through lifestyle adjustments and medication.
Dr Imran Aziz, a senior clinical lecturer in gastroenterology at the University of Sheffield, said: “For millions of people worldwide, IBS symptoms can severely impact daily life.”
Current initial treatments often involve dietary modifications, and patients are advised to avoid skipping meals, increase their fruit and vegetable intake, and limit fatty, spicy, processed foods, caffeine, fizzy drinks, and alcohol.
Researchers at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust compared the effectiveness of this traditional advice to the Mediterranean diet.
The trial included 139 people living with IBS, with 68 following the Mediterranean diet for six weeks and 71 following traditional dietary advice.
Each group took part in 30-minute online education sessions about their diets and were emailed supporting information.
The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, found that 62 per cent of those following the Mediterranean diet reported a significant improvement in their symptoms.
That was compared with 42 per cent in the other group.
“Our study provides strong evidence that the Mediterranean diet can be a simple, enjoyable and highly effective first step in managing this common condition,” Dr Aziz said.
“The Mediterranean diet was found to be not just as good as traditional dietary advice, but actually significantly better at reducing symptoms.
“Using a Mediterranean diet as an initial treatment also potentially simplifies care for both patients and healthcare providers.
“These findings will inform future guidelines for the management of IBS.”
