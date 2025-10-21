The easy diet found to cut painful inflammation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Mediterranean diet - long known to fight off cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer - can also protect your gum health and ward off inflammation, scientists have found.

A new study, published in the Journal of Periodontology, revealed that the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes, and olive oil, can slash your risk of gum disease and inflammation by up to 65 per cent.

It also found that a diet heavy in red meat can put you at a higher risk of developing severe gum disease or systemic inflammation.

Professor Luigi Nibali, the study’s lead author, said: “Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation’s gum health.

“There is emerging evidence about the role that a balanced diet might have in maintaining a periodontal healthy status.”

open image in gallery Oily fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which prevents inflammation ( Getty Images )

Researchers from King’s College London assessed 200 patients enrolled in an oral and dental biobank, performing dental exams, blood tests, and diet questionnaires.

Patients who did not closely follow the Mediterranean diet tended to have more severe gum disease, especially if they frequently consumed red meat.

The study found that higher levels of a key inflammatory markers were linked to worse gum health, while diets that were heavy in plant-based foods were linked to lower levels of inflammatory markers.

The Mediterranean diet consists of healthy fats, like olive oil, that contain compounds including oleic acid, which reduce inflammation markers. Other fats including fish, nuts and seeds, which have high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, also help deter inflammation.

open image in gallery Fruit and vegetables are protective against inflammation and gum disease ( Getty Images )

Wholegrains are also a key part of a Mediterranean-style diet, and foods like brown rice, oats, and wholemeal bread contain compounds that fight off inflammation.

Vegetables, which have a high content of vitamins and minerals, were also effective. Leafy greens can help produce more saliva and improve its ability to neutralise acids and ward off gum disease. Citrus fruits, like oranges and lemons, and berries, like cherries and blueberries, are high in polyphenols, which reduce plaque and tooth decay and better protect oral health.

Dr Giuseppe Mainas, an author of the study, believes their findings should be taken into consideration when treating patients with gum disease.

“These aspects should be holistically considered when assessing the treatment for periodontitis in patients,” he said.

“Our research offers an important starting point that can lead to more research to better understand the relationship between food intake and gum disease.”