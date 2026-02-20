Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estate of a man who died after contracting Legionnaires’ disease in Las Vegas is suing two off-Strip casino resorts, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Clark County District Court, names South Point casino-hotel and The Grandview at Las Vegas, along with their holding companies. Gary Curtis Jones’ estate is suing on four counts of wrongful death and survival and gross negligence. They are seeking a jury trial, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to court documents, Jones, a visitor from Alabama, stayed at the Grandview from March 12 to 16, 2023, then moved to South Point from March 16 to 17, 2023, on a business trip. He was diagnosed with cancer before the trip, but “was in good enough health to continue working,” the lawsuit, cited by the Review-Journal, states.

Jones was exposed to Legionella bacteria at one of the hotels during this trip and later contracted Legionnaires’ disease, the lawsuit claims. After returning home, he began experiencing lethargy and extreme fatigue, which the lawsuit describes as common early symptoms of a Legionella infection.

His condition quickly worsened, and by April 1, 2023, Jones was unable to speak in full sentences. He was admitted to the hospital with respiratory failure and severe sepsis attributed to the infection.

open image in gallery Court records reportedly say Alabama visitor Gary Curtis Jones stayed at Grandview and South Point during a March 2023 business trip and, despite a prior cancer diagnosis, was healthy enough to keep working ( Getty Images )

“Doctors flushed ‘purulent, brown fluid' from Jones’ lungs,” the suit claims, per the Review-Journal.

Jones died from Legionellosis on April 2, 2023, according to the complaint.

The Independent has contacted ​​South Point, Grandview and the Southern Nevada Health District for comment.

The Grandview was notified that Jones had contracted Legionnaires’ disease, but denied he had stayed there during the incubation period, the lawsuit claims. It adds that this was false, as Southern Nevada Health District verified his stay with his employers who made the booking. Water tests at the resort from June 2022 to July 2023 were negative for Legionella, the suit says.

Investigations by the Southern Nevada Health District found Legionella present in the water systems at South Point after Jones’ stay, the suit claims. It added that the property “failed to meet the standard of care for Legionella control.”

It also points to historical instances of Legionella detection at both resorts, including positive tests at The Grandview in June 2022 and May 2025, while the SNHD found “numerous violations” relating to water at South Point dating back to 2020, the lawsuit claims.

open image in gallery The lawsuit says Jones also stayed at The Grandview ( Getty Images )

Legionnaires' disease symptoms appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include headache, chills, breathing problems, stomach issues, and confusion, according to the CDC. The disease is linked to sources like cooling towers, hot tubs, fountains and building plumbing, with a higher risk for older adults, smokers and people with weakened immune systems.

Prompt antibiotic treatment is essential, and severe Legionnaires' disease cases may require hospitalization. Complications can be life-threatening, but proper maintenance and disinfection of water systems can help prevent outbreaks.