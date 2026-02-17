Donny Osmond sued by woman hit by ‘Donny Ball’ during Vegas show
- An Illinois woman is suing Donny Osmond and a Las Vegas hotel after allegedly being hit by an illuminated "Donny Ball" during his show.
- Joanne Julkowski claims she suffered a retinal detachment, head and neck injuries, and sustained visual impairment after being struck in February 2024.
- The lawsuit alleges the venue, Harrah's Las Vegas, was dimly lit, reducing visibility and patrons' ability to avoid the flying orbs.
- Julkowski is seeking $15,000 in damages to cover medical bills, lost wages, and a decline in earning capacity.
- The incident highlights similar past occurrences, with Rod Stewart also admitting fans were injured by flying balls during his concerts.
