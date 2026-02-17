Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donny Osmond sued by woman hit by ‘Donny Ball’ during Vegas show

Donny Osmond reveals his name used to work against him as he became a 'joke'
  • An Illinois woman is suing Donny Osmond and a Las Vegas hotel after allegedly being hit by an illuminated "Donny Ball" during his show.
  • Joanne Julkowski claims she suffered a retinal detachment, head and neck injuries, and sustained visual impairment after being struck in February 2024.
  • The lawsuit alleges the venue, Harrah's Las Vegas, was dimly lit, reducing visibility and patrons' ability to avoid the flying orbs.
  • Julkowski is seeking $15,000 in damages to cover medical bills, lost wages, and a decline in earning capacity.
  • The incident highlights similar past occurrences, with Rod Stewart also admitting fans were injured by flying balls during his concerts.
