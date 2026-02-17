Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tourist is suing Puppy Love hitmaker Donny Osmond and a Las Vegas hotel after allegedly being smacked in the head by a so-called “Donny Ball.”

An Illinois woman says she suffered a retinal detachment after an illuminated ball was hurled into the crowd as part of Osmond’s show at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Joanne Julkowski was allegedly struck by the flying orb during a performance in February 2024, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

Her lawsuit, reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, claims that the room was dimly lit, “reducing visibility for patrons and limiting their ability to perceive, track, and avoid the oversized, lighted balls moving through the crowd.”

open image in gallery Donny Osmond and a Las Vegas casino are being sued by a tourist, who says she was struck in the head by a ‘Donny ball’ ( Getty )

According to her, the "Donny Ball" hit her in the back of the head and left her with “sustained visual impairment” in her right eye. She also sustained head and neck injuries, the lawsuit alleges.

Now, she is seeking damages of $15,000 to pay off alleged medical bills, lost wages and a decline in earning capacity.

Osmond first kicked off his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, which is operated by Caesars Entertainment, in 2021.

The show covers much of his decades-long career and even features an appearance by an A.I. version of Osmond’s 14-year-old self. During the concert, Osmond also performs a Broadway-style version of his hit I’ll Make a Man out of You, which was featured in the Disney classic Mulan.

Celebrity residencies are big business in Las Vegas, with many legendary stars, including Adele and Rod Stewart, signing on to extended appearances at venues in the city.

Stewart, though, has admitted that some fans were injured by flying balls during his Vegas residency and while he was on tour. Speaking to Neon, the Maggie May singer revealed that one of his friends was struck by a ball kicked into a crowd at one of his concerts.

"But, you know, I got one or two lawsuits,” the singer said. “In fact, when I got to the Hollywood Bowl last year, a dear friend who came all the way over to see me got smashed in the face with a ball.

"It broke his glasses,” he continued. “He's still having operations.

“It was very upsetting for both of us. I said, 'You've got to keep your eye on the ball in all sports, Mate.’”

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper behind Bodak Yellow and I Like It, was also sued over an incident at a Las Vegas concert. The singer was accused of hurling a microphone at a fan, but was later cleared of all wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Rod Stewart has previously admitted that fans have been hit in the head by balls at his concerts ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Osmond has yet to comment on his own lawsuit, but the star recently announced on Instagram that his show had been extended through the fall.

In the twilight of his career, Osmond has maintained an active social media presence, often sharing pictures from his days as a teenage star.

In January 2025, the singer took to Instagram to share the sad news that his brother, Wayne, had died.

Like Donny, Wayne was a member of the pop group The Osmonds, which also featured their brothers Alan, Merrill, Jay and Jimmy. Their sister, Marie, also occasionally sang with the group.

“Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me,” Donny wrote. “He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone.”

The Independent has contacted Donny Osmond and Caesars Entertainment for comment.