Rod Stewart, 80, hints at upcoming projects: ‘I still enjoy what I’m doing’

Legendary singer Rod Stewart is quite content with all that he’s accomplished in life so far, but that doesn’t mean he has any desire to retire soon.

Although the 80-year-old “Da Ya Think l’m Sexy” hitmaker is currently on his One Last Time farewell tour, he told People that he still has more in the tank.

“I still enjoy what I’m doing. I love it,” Stewart insisted. “You can tell it’s written all over my face. Absolutely love it,” he added.

Stewart revealed he has a few upcoming projects, including an original album that he’s already halfway through as well as a planned country album.

Those two albums would land as his 33rd and 34th studio albums, following his latest album, Swing Fever, released last year.

Rod Stewart says his bucket list is complete and he's 'done it all' ( Getty )

The British Grammy-winning singer, who has sold over 250 million records in the span of his more than six-decade career, proudly shared: “I’m very happy with my achievements thus far.”

“There’s no bucket list,” he told People, adding: “I’ve done it all.”

Asked if he had any desire to perform a Super Bowl halftime show or at the World Cup, Stewart noted: “I’ve done Glastonbury, so I’m happy.”

He made his Glastonbury debut in 2002, going on to return to the major U.K. music festival a second time earlier this year in the Legends slot.

During his highly anticipated headlining act, he was joined by his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood and Scottish singer-songwriter Lulu, who performed “Stay With Me” and “Hot Legs” with him, respectively.

Stewart dropped his debut album, An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down, in 1969. Yet, it was his third album, Every Picture Tells a Story (1971), which included his breakout song, “Maggie May,” that shot him to global fame.

In 1978, he released his ninth album, Blondes Have More Fun, which included his best-known track, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

To Stewart, the concept of retiring has been unappealing for years. “I would have to be nearly in a bloody wheelchair to retire,” he told The Independent in 2018.

“The love of it is what’s kept me going, the love of putting my heart and soul into an album like Blood Red Roses, of getting up and giving the best shows, I certainly don’t think I just roll it out at concerts… I love what I do,” he added, denying he does it for the money rather than the love.

“Would I do it for nothing? No, but it’s certainly not the first thing that drives me. This is what I’ve always wanted to do since I was 16, and I’m doing it, living the life, it’s brilliant.”