Sir Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel more US concerts as the singer continues to recover from flu ahead of his set at Glastonbury later this month.

The 80-year-old is still set to play the coveted Sunday tea-time legends slot at the prestigious UK festival later this month (29 June).

Earlier this week Stewart announced that he was having to cancel two planned concerts in Las Vegas following doctor’s orders.

The singer has now taken to Instagram to say that he is “devastated” as six more of his shows in Nevada and California, which were all due to take place in the next eight days, have either been cancelled or rescheduled.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” he wrote in a post shared on Saturday (7 June).

“So sorry my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

He signed off “Sir Rod” along with the heartbreak emoji.

open image in gallery Rod Stewart confirms he is cancelling six more shows in the US ( Rod Stewart/Instagram )

He also listed the four shows he was cancelling – in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada – as well as two he plans to reschedule – in California.

The 80-year-old musician recently announced he will reunite with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood for his much-anticipated set at Glastonbury.

He told That Peter Crouch Podcast he was only due to play for an hour and a quarter on the Pyramid Stage.

“But I’ve asked them ‘Please, another 15 minutes’ because I play for over two hours every night and it’s nothing,” he said.

Stewart will make history as the first artist to take the stage in a Legends slot after previously headlining the festival. He first played on the Pyramid stage in 2002.

The singer previously emphasised that, while he had no immediate plans to retire, he would be scaling back his world tours after completing his current one.

“This will be the end of large scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said in a statement.

“I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79,” Stewart added.

“I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not…”

open image in gallery Rod Stewart is scheduled to play Glastonbury later this month in June 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Sir Rod’s best-known solo songs include “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Every Beat Of My Heart” and “Maggie May”.

Last month he was presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by five of his children at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Additional reporting by PA.