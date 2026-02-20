A colonoscopy is a gift to stop me from following my father to his grave

Colonoscopy weekend

It’s what I don’t think of once it’s done;

I travel the length of my colon,

My eyes on the colonoscopy screen for the tunnel view

Of my internal architecture.

A man I hope never to meet

Over a table at dinner with friends

Examines me from the wrong end on a Sunday,

Looking for anomalies I hope he’ll never find

Lest I follow my father.

I think of it as a holiday.

Other days vanish into obscurity,

Cluttered with the business of life

Like bags of shopping that I unload

Into the cupboard of a night’s sleep,

But here, I am made to rest with a cup of tea

And read a book while my blood pressure climbs,

As if the ceiling will not hit the floor,

As if buildings will not topple,

As if the birds will keep flying,

Until I get out of the hospital door.