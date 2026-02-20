A colonoscopy is a gift to stop me from following my father to his grave
Cancer screenings save countless lives every year, as Frieda Hughes, whose father died of colon cancer and who undergoes regular colonoscopies as a result, knows only too well
Colonoscopy weekend
It’s what I don’t think of once it’s done;
I travel the length of my colon,
My eyes on the colonoscopy screen for the tunnel view
Of my internal architecture.
A man I hope never to meet
Over a table at dinner with friends
Examines me from the wrong end on a Sunday,
Looking for anomalies I hope he’ll never find
Lest I follow my father.
I think of it as a holiday.
Other days vanish into obscurity,
Cluttered with the business of life
Like bags of shopping that I unload
Into the cupboard of a night’s sleep,
But here, I am made to rest with a cup of tea
And read a book while my blood pressure climbs,
As if the ceiling will not hit the floor,
As if buildings will not topple,
As if the birds will keep flying,
Until I get out of the hospital door.
