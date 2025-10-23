The natural ingredient in fruit that can help ward off gum disease
The ingredient is found in apples, figs, and guava, among other fruits
Research has revealed there’s an ingredient in your morning apple that could reduce the risk of gum disease.
Earlier this month, the Archives of Oral Biology posted a study, conducted by researchers from the Araraquara School of Dentistry at São Paulo State University in Brazil, about morin, a chemical compound.
According to a statement from the researchers, morin — naturally found in foods like figs, apples, guava and onions — has shown “strong antioxidant” and “anti-inflammatory” effects against bacteria that cause” gum disease.
For the study, researchers tested a morin-based powder on bacteria that simulated the effects of periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, in patients. The powder was then combined with formulations based on “sodium alginate and gellan gum” to “protect morin from degradation,” as noted in the study.
Results found that the morin powder significantly reduced inflammation, oxidative stress, and bacteria associated with different types of gum disease, like Porphyromonas gingivalis.
However, the researchers noted that they’re still working on developing a morin-based product that is safe for consumers to use to help prevent gum disease.
"We also aim to provide an alternative to products currently available on the market that don't meet the demand because they have some side effects reported by patients, such as taste changes and increased tartar buildup, as well as stains on the teeth with prolonged use,” Fernanda Lourenção Brighenti, a researcher who’s a part of the study, said.
Research has continued to find that fruit protects your gum health and wards off inflammation. A recent study, published in the Journal of Periodontology, revealed that the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes, and olive oil, can slash your risk of gum disease and inflammation by up to 65 percent.
It also found that a diet heavy in red meat can put you at a higher risk of developing severe gum disease or systemic inflammation. Patients who did not closely follow the Mediterranean diet tended to have more severe gum disease, especially if they frequently consumed red meat.
Professor Luigi Nibali, the study’s lead author, said: “Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation’s gum health.
“There is emerging evidence about the role that a balanced diet might have in maintaining a periodontal healthy status.”
Still, gum disease is very common in the U.S. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2009 to 2014, about one in 10 adults who are 30 or older had “mild, moderate, or severe level of periodontitis,” a common type of gum disease.
Symptoms of gum disease can include red, swollen, or tender gums, bleeding gums, painful chewing, or any change in the way your teeth fit together when biting. The best ways to prevent this are by brushing twice a day and flossing once a day, and getting regular professional cleanings.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments