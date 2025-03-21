These are the 8 things you’re doing daily that are destroying your teeth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Getting dental care in the UK can be difficult.

In fact, experts are urging the government to “pick up pace and keep its promises” to help stop desperate patients from resorting to extreme measures, such as pulling out their own teeth or travelling abroad.

This call to action comes after an Ipsos survey of 1,091 British adults revealed that fewer than half (48 per cent) were able to secure an NHS appointment in the past two years.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent didn’t attempt to make one and 18 per cent were unable to get an appointment.

Of those unable to book an appointment, 26 per cent said they had treated themselves, while 19 per cent said they went abroad for treatment.

open image in gallery Using your teeth to open drinks is not advised ( PA )

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: “Desperate people are reaching for pliers or cheap flights because for many NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist.

“This service can have a future, but only if government is willing to pick up pace and keep its promises.”

With access to dental care becoming more difficult and expensive, maintaining good oral hygiene at home is crucial to prevent long-term damage.

We spoke to top dentists who shared 8 things you should never do to your teeth and why.

1. Use your teeth as tools

Popping a bottle cap with your teeth might feel like a harmless fun party trick, but your teeth aren’t designed for tasks like that.

“Using them as tools can cause chips, cracks, or even fractures, leading to painful dental issues and costly repairs,” warns Dr Rizwan Mahmood, dentist, doctor, and co-founder of luxury dental clinics Ruh Dental. “Instead, keep a bottle opener or scissors handy, your teeth will thank you.”

2. Grind your teeth

“Whether it’s stress or an unconscious habit, grinding (bruxism) can wear down enamel, cause tooth sensitivity, and even lead to jaw pain,” says Mahmood. “If you catch yourself clenching during the day, try some stress-relief techniques such as deep breathing.

“At night, a custom night guard from your dentist can protect your teeth while you sleep.”

3. Try DIY whitening hacks

Social media, especially TikTok, is flooded with DIY whitening hacks – but it’s best to approach them with caution and consult a medical professional first.

“I get it. Everyone wants a brighter smile, but homemade remedies like lemon juice, baking soda, or hydrogen peroxide can do more harm than good,” says Mahmood. “These harsh substances can erode enamel and make teeth more sensitive.

“For safe, effective whitening, talk to your dentist about professional treatments or approved whitening products.”

4. Order unregulated whitening products online

Similarly, ensure that any dental products you purchase online are properly regulated.

“While ordering at-home whitening kits online can seem easier and faster, they can be very harmful for your teeth, as they may contain dangerous levels of hydrogen peroxide which could cause significant damage to the protective enamel on your teeth,” says Nyree Whitley, chief clinical officer at mydentist.

Tooth-whitening products and kits bought over the counter on the internet can legally only contain up to 0.1 per cent hydrogen peroxide, according to the Oral Health Foundation.

5. Brush too hard

open image in gallery Try to avoid brushing with too much force

“Brushing too hard (or with hard-bristled toothbrushes) can wear down enamel and irritate gums, leading to sensitivity and receding gumlines,” warns Mahmood. “Stick to a soft-bristled brush, use gentle, circular motions, and let the toothpaste do the work.”

6. Chew on hard objects

“We’ve all been there, chewing on pens, ice cubes, or even fingernails when bored or anxious,” recognises Mahmood. “But these habits can cause small cracks in your teeth that might worsen over time.

“If you’re a habitual chewer, try switching to sugar-free gum. It’s gentler on your teeth and can even help stimulate saliva to keep your mouth healthy.”

7. Brush your teeth straight after breakfast

open image in gallery Give yourself and hour after having breakfast before you brush

Try to wait an hour after breakfast before brushing your teeth.

“Though eating breakfast can surpass brushing our teeth in our morning routine, it is wise to brush your teeth before you eat to protect your teeth. After you’ve eaten, your teeth need a little time to remineralise,” explains Whitley.

“This is particularly the case when you’re consuming foods or drinks high in acidity such as orange juice or jam. If you brush your teeth less than an hour after eating, you’re more at risk of erosion to the enamel of your teeth.”

8. Smoke

Smoking and nicotine-based products can cause damage to your teeth and gums.

“In some cases, smoking can lead to gum disease and oral cancer because of the way in which smoking causes a lack of oxygen in the bloodstream, impacting the mouth’s ability to heal itself,” says Whitley. “More common side effects of nicotine products include gum irritation, receding gums, yellowed or stained teeth, and ulcers.”