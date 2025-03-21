People ‘reaching for pliers’ amid dental appointment difficulties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a quarter of Britons unable to secure NHS dental appointments in the past two years have resorted to self-treatment, a new poll reveals, highlighting a deepening crisis in NHS dentistry.

Almost one in five sought treatment abroad, underscoring the lengths people are going to for dental care.

Experts have urged the Government to “pick up pace and keep its promises” on dentistry, to avoid patients “reaching for pliers or cheap flights”.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos for the PA news agency, surveyed 1,091 British adults. It found that fewer than half (48 per cent) had successfully booked an NHS dental appointment within the last two years.

While over a third (36 per cent) hadn't attempted to make an appointment, a significant 18 per cent reported being unable to secure one, painting a stark picture of access challenges.

Of those who had secured an appointment, 36 per cent said they waited longer than they would have liked, while 13 per cent were forced to travel outside their local area for care.

However, among those who could not get an appointment, more than a quarter (26 per cent) said they had treated themselves, while 19 per cent said they went abroad for treatment.

Almost seven in 10 (69 per cent) were forced to pay for private care.

open image in gallery Almost seven in 10 (69 per cent) were forced to pay for private care ( PA Wire )

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: “Desperate people are reaching for pliers or cheap flights because for many NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist.

“This service can have a future, but only if government is willing to pick up pace and keep its promises.”

Elsewhere, the poll found 74 per cent of the 1,091 people questioned are either very concerned or fairly concerned about the current availability of dental care on the NHS.

Half of those who responded were not confident they would be able to make a routine appointment with an NHS dentist, while 53 per cent were not confident they would be able to receive emergency care from an NHS dentist if needed.

More than half (51 per cent) said they were not confident they could afford routine treatment with a private dentist.

More than a third (36 per cent) said they were not confident they could afford routine treatment with an NHS dentist.

Earlier this month it emerged the amount that people pay for NHS dental care will rise from April 1.

While some people are entitled to free NHS dental care, many need to pay based on the type of treatment they need.

So-called Band 1 care, which includes check-ups or X-rays, will rise to £27.40 from £26.80, while Band 2 care, including fillings, root canal treatments and tooth extraction, will rise to £75.30 from £73.50.

Band 3, which includes patients who need dentures, crowns or braces, will cost £326.70, up from £319.10.

A Department of Health and Social care spokesperson said: “NHS dentistry is broken after years of neglect, forcing patients to resort to desperate measures.

“We’re already rolling out 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments and preventing tooth decay in young children through supervised toothbrushing.

“But there is more to be done, and we will also reform the dental contract to increase provision through our Plan for Change.”

Matthew McGregor, chief executive at campaign group 38 Degrees, said: “Another day, another brutal story about the scale and impact of the NHS dental crisis, which is leaving far too many of us living in misery and agony.

“No wonder that over the last year, hundreds of thousands of us have joined the fight to save NHS dentistry and we’re not about to stop now.

“The question is will the Government listen and stump up the investment needed to ensure everyone can access the NHS dental care they need?

“The British public are clear they must act fast, and we’ll keep fighting tooth and nail until they do.”