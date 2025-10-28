Why you feel the cold more as you age - and how to keep warm in winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As temperatures have plummeted in recent weeks, ushering in the official start of scarf season, many are feeling the chill more acutely.

For those finding themselves increasingly sensitive to the cold, even with multiple layers, advancing age could be a significant factor.

Dr Elise Dallas, a GP at London General Practice, has explored six common reasons why individuals tend to feel the cold more acutely with age.

She also offers practical advice for staying warm and comfortable as the colder months intensify.

open image in gallery Practical advice for staying warm in the cooler months ( PA Archive )

1. Slower metabolism

A slower metabolism contributes to feeling colder as you age.

“Metabolism slows with age due to reduced lean muscle mass and hormonal changes,” explains Dallas. “Thyroid function declines, especially free T3 levels, which lowers metabolic rate and heat production. Adrenal changes include reduced DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) and altered cortisol rhythms, which can affect energy balance and thermoregulation.

“Thermogenesis, the process of heat production in the body, becomes less efficient. It includes basal metabolic heat, shivering, and non-shivering mechanisms like brown fat activation.”

open image in gallery As you age, your metabolism slows which contributes to feeling the cold more acutely ( PA )

2. Less muscles and fat

Many of us tend to lose muscle and fat later on in life, which reduces our body’s insulation.

“Muscle mass declines due to sarcopenia, reducing heat generation. Subcutaneous fat also decreases, reducing insulation,” says Dallas. “Fat redistributes from limbs to central areas, which lowers peripheral warmth.”

3. Poor circulation

Circulation tends to naturally decline with age.

“Blood vessels stiffen and vasodilation becomes less responsive,” says Dallas. “Peripheral circulation slows, especially in extremities, reducing heat delivery. Autonomic regulation of blood flow also weakens, making it harder to maintain warmth.”

4. Chronic conditions

Chronic conditions such as hypothyroidism, anaemia and diabetes can all increase sensitivity to cold in older adults by affecting the body’s ability to generate and circulate heat.

“Hypothyroidism reduces metabolic heat production and anaemia lowers oxygen delivery to tissues, reducing cellular energy and heat,” explains Dallas. “Whereas diabetes can cause peripheral neuropathy and vascular damage, impairing heat sensation and circulation.

“In addition, heart failure reduces cardiac output, limiting blood flow to the skin and extremities and Raynaud’s phenomenon causes exaggerated vasoconstriction in response to cold.”

5. Medication side effects

Due to age-related changes in the body and the common use of multiple medications, older adults are more susceptible to side effects.

“Diuretics – including thiazide (e.g. bendroflumethiazide), a loop (e.g. furosemide), and potassium-sparing (e.g. spironolactone) can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, impairing thermoregulation,” says Dallas. “Antidepressants such as SSRIs (e.g. sertraline, fluoxetine) and tricyclics (e.g. amitriptyline) may affect hypothalamic temperature control and cause vasoconstriction.

“Furthermore, vasodilators like calcium channel blockers (e.g. amlodipine) and alpha-blockers (e.g. doxazosin) can impair vascular tone and heat retention and beta-blockers (e.g. bisoprolol) reduce cardiac output and peripheral circulation.”

open image in gallery Wrapping up warm and consuming hot drinks can help keep the chill at bay ( Alamy/PA )

6. Additional factors

An array of other age-related factors all play a part too.

“Thinner skin, reduced sweat gland function, lower physical activity, and impaired hypothalamic response all reduce the body’s ability to sense and respond to cold,” adds Dallas.

“Lower calorie intake and reduced brown fat activity also contribute.”

Can exposure to cold temperatures lead to any serious health problems for older adults?

“Yes, exposure to cold temperatures lead to any serious health problems for older adults,” says Dallas. “Hypothermia can occur, even indoors, and cold stress increases cardiovascular risk, worsens arthritis, and can impair cognition and mobility, increasing fall risk. Frostbite is also a risk in severe cold.”

What can older adults do to stay warm this winter?

“Wear thermal layers including hats, gloves and socks,” advises Dallas. “Also, keep indoor temperature at least 20°C, use heated blankets or hot water bottles safely and check for draughts and insulate windows and doors.

“In addition, eat regular, warm meals, stay hydrated and try to stay active indoors to boost circulation.”