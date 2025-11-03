The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The garden herb that experts say boosts immune health and protects your vision
Herbalists may recommend them for digestive health, supporting the immune system, and as a mild diuretic
Chives are a longstanding favorite in cream cheese, scrambled eggs and spreads. But did you know the popular, peppery-tasting herb comes with some major health benefits?
Just a tablespoon of the skinny green vegetable – which some may mistake for the stronger-tasting, thicker green onion – helps to provide essential vitamins and minerals that strengthen eye health, and support a well-regulated gut and immune system.
Chives contain antibacterial and antiviral compounds, according to a handful of past studies published since the early 2000s.
“In modern herbalism, chives are used for their mild antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Herbalists may recommend them for digestive health, supporting the immune system, and as a mild diuretic,” botanist Dr. Christopher Hobbs said in a statement.
“Chives contain compounds with potential antimicrobial effects, which some practitioners use for minor infections.”
Chives also contain vision-protecting vitamin A - a tablespoon can provide about three percent of the daily recommended value, and of the antioxidant vitamin C, according to nutrition site, Dr. Axe.
Chives are an even better source of vitamin K, providing eight percent of our daily value. Vitamin K helps to regulate blood pressure and fortify bone health.
“Some research shows that people who eat more vitamin K-rich foods have stronger bones and are less likely to break a hip than those who eat less of these foods,” the National Institutes of Health explains.
Chives have been utilized medicinally for more than 4,000 years, dating back to ancient China. “They have been used for colds and flu and as an appetite stimulant. Historically, they were purported to be an aphrodisiac,” said Hobbs.
But, the herb is an incredibly versatile culinary tool. They are commonly cut down to pieces small enough to sprinkle and provide a fresh taste and chewy texture to whatever dish they’re in.
Chives are a great garnish for a baked potato with cheese, sour cream and butter, and compliment a fish sauce or potato leek soup.
Just a handful may be enough, but most amounts are safe to eat.
You can find them at most grocery stores and farmer’s markets, however, they’re pretty easy to grow at home. “You can easily grow chives indoors in a bright, sunny location,” the University of Minnesota advises.
