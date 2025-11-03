The garden herb that experts say boosts immune health and protects your vision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chives are a longstanding favorite in cream cheese, scrambled eggs and spreads. But did you know the popular, peppery-tasting herb comes with some major health benefits?

Just a tablespoon of the skinny green vegetable – which some may mistake for the stronger-tasting, thicker green onion – helps to provide essential vitamins and minerals that strengthen eye health, and support a well-regulated gut and immune system.

Chives contain antibacterial and antiviral compounds, according to a handful of past studies published since the early 2000s.

“In modern herbalism, chives are used for their mild antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Herbalists may recommend them for digestive health, supporting the immune system, and as a mild diuretic,” botanist Dr. Christopher Hobbs said in a statement.

“Chives contain compounds with potential antimicrobial effects, which some practitioners use for minor infections.”

open image in gallery Chinese farmers harvest chives in a field in Jiangsu province in April 2023. Chives have been used in China for thousands of years ( AFP via Getty Images )

Chives also contain vision-protecting vitamin A - a tablespoon can provide about three percent of the daily recommended value, and of the antioxidant vitamin C, according to nutrition site, Dr. Axe.

Chives are an even better source of vitamin K, providing eight percent of our daily value. Vitamin K helps to regulate blood pressure and fortify bone health.

“Some research shows that people who eat more vitamin K-rich foods have stronger bones and are less likely to break a hip than those who eat less of these foods,” the National Institutes of Health explains.

Chives have been utilized medicinally for more than 4,000 years, dating back to ancient China. “They have been used for colds and flu and as an appetite stimulant. Historically, they were purported to be an aphrodisiac,” said Hobbs.

open image in gallery A man holds an ‘Iowa Twinkie’ dish topped with a sprinkle of chives in Des Moines, Iowa, in August 2023. Chives are found at most grocery stores across the U.S. ( Getty Images )

But, the herb is an incredibly versatile culinary tool. They are commonly cut down to pieces small enough to sprinkle and provide a fresh taste and chewy texture to whatever dish they’re in.

Chives are a great garnish for a baked potato with cheese, sour cream and butter, and compliment a fish sauce or potato leek soup.

Just a handful may be enough, but most amounts are safe to eat.

You can find them at most grocery stores and farmer’s markets, however, they’re pretty easy to grow at home. “You can easily grow chives indoors in a bright, sunny location,” the University of Minnesota advises.