Influencer Hanna Cavinder tells Trump’s granddaughter Kai why she broke up with Miami QB Carson Beck
Hanna and her twin sister, Hailey, ran into Kai at a UFC event
Influencer and basketball player at the University of Miami Hanna Cavinder has confirmed her breakup with college football player Carson Beck.
Appearing in a vlog on Kai Trump’s YouTube channel Sunday, Hanna and her twin sister, Hailey, spoke with her at a UFC event she was attending with her grandfather, President Donald Trump.
The trio was quick to begin talking about Beck, who recently transferred from the University of Georgia to the University of Miami to be a quarterback on the school’s football team.
“Does he have friends?” Kai, 17, asked the twins, both 24.
“No, nobody likes him,” Hanna replied. “I broke up with him and all this cheating s*** came out, I had no idea. I didn’t break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he was.”
Someone off-camera then checked to see if it was acceptable to include that footage in the YouTube video, which Hanna approved.
“Never cheat on my twin,” Hailey added.
Beck, 23, has not publicly addressed any of the claims made by the trio. The Independent has reached out to Beck for comment.
“At the same time, he lowkey embarrassed himself,” Kai chimed in. “He went to Miami because of you. He embarrassed himself.”
Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram, 920,000 on X, and 2.9 million on TikTok. She also has a YouTube channel which, while primarily focused on golf, gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the inauguration.
Similar to both Beck and the twins, Kai will also be attending the University of Miami to play on the school’s golf team. She broke the news that she had committed to the school last August in an Instagram post. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she wrote, adding, “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”
The Division I school is among the top 100 golf programs in the country, according to NCSA College Recruiting.
The Cavinder twins recently finished up their last season as guards for the University of Miami Hurricanes after transferring to the school for the 2022-2023 basketball season.
“This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun,” Haley told ESPN in February. “But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do.”
“I feel like I'm getting old now,” she added. “Times have changed. I've seen women's basketball evolve over the years, and being a part of that, and kind of leading somewhat of the way in certain areas with Hanna is something that is extremely important.”
The twins — who first gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic with their TikTok dances — currently have their own app, TWOgether, where they promote nutrition and fitness. They also maintain partnerships with sports, nutrition, and content companies.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments