The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Miami Hurricanes star Carson Beck had three of his luxury cars brazenly stolen from outside of his South Florida home.

The 22-year-old quarterback‘s Mercedes and Lamborgini were stolen in affluent High Pines in south Miami early on Thursday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Beck’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, 24, a University of Miami women’s basketball player and TikTok influencer, also had her Range Rover swiped.

The SUV was located the same morning and the Mercedes was found around lunchtime, authorities said. Deputies are still searching for Beck’s Lamborghini while the investigation into the heist goes on.

“We are grateful for the swift and diligent efforts of the Miami Police Department in handling this situation,” Beck’s NIL (name, image and likeness) agent Jeff Hoffman told WSVN-TV.

open image in gallery Flowers bloom outside the home where thieves stole a Mercedes and Lamborghini from Beck, as well as an SUV from his girlfriend, Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder, in Miami ( AP )

open image in gallery One of the cars stolen was a Lamborghini Urus Performante, similar to this one, which sells for nearly $300,000 ( Getty Images )

Beck got a $4 million NIL deal to transfer to the University of Miami last month after back-to-back seasons as starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. He threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns during his time at the University of Georgia.

The college star entered the 2025 NFL Draft in December, just days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery against Texas in an SEC Championship game. But Beck switched course in January and decided to transfer to Miami beside his partner, Cavinder.

Off the back of his NIL deals and brand partnerships – including Powerade and Beats by Dre – Beck is estimated to be worth around $1.5 million according to On3.

Beck, a self-proclaimed gearhead, bought a brand-new Lamborghini Urus Performante in the spring of 2024, with a base price of $270,000. It was not immediately clear whether it was the same car stolen from his Florida home.

open image in gallery Hannah Cavinder (right), beside her twin Haley, had her Range Rover stolen, according to officials ( Getty )

“I love cars. I got a car. That’s really all it is,” Beck told reporters with a grin in March last year. “Obviously, a lot of people are going to look at it and say what a terrible decision, what a terrible choice with his money. But it's just a car. It's not too big of a deal. I just drive it around.”

Beck said that he has been a lifelong car fanatic and that purchasing the vehicle had been a dream come true.

He added: “Being able to get that car, it's obviously a blessing. Being able to associate myself [with Lamborghini] and get that car, it's been awesome.”

Thursday’s report follows a string of burglaries by South American Theft Groups (SATGs) targeting high-profile athletes since the summer.

The homes of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are suspected to have been targeted by a crime ring.

The NFL’s Linval Joseph; the NBA’s Bobby Portis, Luka Dončić Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Mike Conley; and NHL player Tyler Seguin were among other athletes who had their homes burglarized by SATGs since September last year.

The Independent has contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information.