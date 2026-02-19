US Olympian Haley Winn’s three brothers go viral for matching patriotic outfits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While many people may tune into the Winter Olympics to watch their favorite athletes or cheer on their home country, three people currently gaining attention were in the stands.

Women’s ice hockey player Haley Winn has her own cheering section consisting of her three brothers — Tommy, Ryan and Casey — who deck themselves out in the most patriotic outfits they can come up with, from bald eagle masks to mullets.

Throughout Haley’s 2026 Olympic run, her brothers have been seen wearing matching American flag tracksuits and bucket hats as Team USA earned a 5-0 preliminary win against Switzerland, during which their sister scored her first goal.

They then wore paperboy outfits as the U.S. won 5-0 against Canada, and Haley assisted with the winning goal.

During the women’s hockey quarterfinal against Italy, the trio donned mullet wigs as their sister achieved another goal assist. The bald eagle masks then made an appearance during Team USA’s 5-0 shutout against Sweden.

U.S. Olympic ice hockey player Haley Winn has had her three brothers cheering for her in the stands, wearing loud matching outfits during each game ( Getty Images )

Speaking to USA Today Sports, Tommy spoke about how the decision to wear over-the-top outfits first started. “So it started in 2024. We actually wore this outfit that I'm wearing now to the World Championships,” he said while pointing to a red-white-and-blue onesie with a bald eagle across the center.

“We figured biggest stage of the world, we got to go bigger and better.”

“So we pulled out a new outfit for each game that we went to and we kind of just bounced ideas off each other, saw what we liked, what we didn't like ... It was a collaborative effort,” Tommy added.

Despite the brothers working together to create their viral outfits in the stands, Haley has no say in what they wear and prefers it to be a surprise.

“We told her that we were going to be bringing some crazy outfits, so she was kind of aware. But she wanted all the outfits to be a surprise, so she didn't know exactly what was coming,” Tommy said, noting that his sister might be “a little embarrassed” by how exuberant they are.

However, Haley was quick to shut the embarrassment rumors down, telling USA Today Sports, “I'm so grateful, obviously, that they're so passionate and supportive.”

“I'm definitely glad that they're taking more of the social media heat. That's awesome. But no, I mean no embarrassment that they're supporting us.”

In terms of the gold medal match, which saw the U.S. narrowly beat out Canada in overtime with a final score of 2-1, the trio of brothers opted to wear a more low-key outfit to ensure the proper attention was being given to the sport.

“Obviously, we just love supporting Haley and the entire U.S. women's hockey team, but we want just more eyes reaching them and reaching just women's sports in general,” Tommy said.