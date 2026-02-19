US Olympian Haley Winn’s three brothers go viral for matching patriotic outfits
Winn and Team USA took home the gold medal in women’s ice hockey
While many people may tune into the Winter Olympics to watch their favorite athletes or cheer on their home country, three people currently gaining attention were in the stands.
Women’s ice hockey player Haley Winn has her own cheering section consisting of her three brothers — Tommy, Ryan and Casey — who deck themselves out in the most patriotic outfits they can come up with, from bald eagle masks to mullets.
Throughout Haley’s 2026 Olympic run, her brothers have been seen wearing matching American flag tracksuits and bucket hats as Team USA earned a 5-0 preliminary win against Switzerland, during which their sister scored her first goal.
They then wore paperboy outfits as the U.S. won 5-0 against Canada, and Haley assisted with the winning goal.
During the women’s hockey quarterfinal against Italy, the trio donned mullet wigs as their sister achieved another goal assist. The bald eagle masks then made an appearance during Team USA’s 5-0 shutout against Sweden.
Speaking to USA Today Sports, Tommy spoke about how the decision to wear over-the-top outfits first started. “So it started in 2024. We actually wore this outfit that I'm wearing now to the World Championships,” he said while pointing to a red-white-and-blue onesie with a bald eagle across the center.
“We figured biggest stage of the world, we got to go bigger and better.”
“So we pulled out a new outfit for each game that we went to and we kind of just bounced ideas off each other, saw what we liked, what we didn't like ... It was a collaborative effort,” Tommy added.
Despite the brothers working together to create their viral outfits in the stands, Haley has no say in what they wear and prefers it to be a surprise.
“We told her that we were going to be bringing some crazy outfits, so she was kind of aware. But she wanted all the outfits to be a surprise, so she didn't know exactly what was coming,” Tommy said, noting that his sister might be “a little embarrassed” by how exuberant they are.
However, Haley was quick to shut the embarrassment rumors down, telling USA Today Sports, “I'm so grateful, obviously, that they're so passionate and supportive.”
“I'm definitely glad that they're taking more of the social media heat. That's awesome. But no, I mean no embarrassment that they're supporting us.”
In terms of the gold medal match, which saw the U.S. narrowly beat out Canada in overtime with a final score of 2-1, the trio of brothers opted to wear a more low-key outfit to ensure the proper attention was being given to the sport.
“Obviously, we just love supporting Haley and the entire U.S. women's hockey team, but we want just more eyes reaching them and reaching just women's sports in general,” Tommy said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks