Team USA women’s hockey wins gold after dramatic overtime against Canada
- The highly anticipated clash between Team USA and Canada resulted in gold for America after an intense overtime.
- Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to secure the gold medal in the women's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Canada initially took the lead with a short-handed goal from Kristin O'Neill in the second period.
- Megan Keller scored the winning goal for the United States, flicking it between the arm and the leg of the Canadian keeper to crush the dreams of the defending champions.
- Canada was the reigning Olympic champions after claiming their fifth title in Beijing 2022, but the USA romped to a 5-0 victory in the group stage to take the advantage into Thursday’s grudge match.
