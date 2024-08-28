Hailey Bieber makes first social media post since giving birth

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Hailey Bieber has returned to social media after giving birth to her first child with her husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 26 to show off a clip from the movie The Land Before Time, which featured a baby dinosaur hatching from its egg. Although there was no caption associated with the post, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, assumed that the family was snuggled up with their new baby, watching cartoons on the couch.

It was first revealed that the couple gave birth to their son when Justin made his own Instagram post on Friday, August 23. The photo featured Hailey holding their child’s foot against a fuzzy blanket with a caption that also revealed the boy’s name. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the “Sorry” singer wrote on the platform.

Hailey went on to repost the photo herself and post it on her Instagram Stories alongside both a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.

Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette also celebrated the news by posting about it on X. “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!” she wrote, while Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, then shared Mallette’s tweet and added: “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The child’s name comes from a Bieber family tradition in which the child’s initials are the letters “JB.” Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber has the specific initial as well as his 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn and his 14-year-old half-brother Jaxon. However, Justin’s two other siblings – his step sister Allie, 17, and his five-year-old half-sister Bay, – don’t follow this rule with their names.

He also decided to pay tribute to his father by giving his son the first name Jack, which is the singer’s father’s middle name.

The couple revealed they were pregnant back in May when they both shared images from their vow renewal ceremony that also highlighted Hailey’s baby bump. At the time of the announcement, the Rhode founder was around six months pregnant which she confirmed herself during a July interview with W Magazine.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she told the outlet at the time about why she waited to share the news that she was expecting. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

She did note that constantly hiding the news became a hindrance on her everyday life, and she simply wanted to enjoy her time being pregnant without any extra source of stress.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” the Rhode founder continued. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey mentioned wanting to be grateful of her time with Justin before welcoming their child. “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like: ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she said.

“I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”