Gwyneth Paltrow refuses to be a ‘pawn’ in Meghan Markle feud rumors

Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a stand against rumors that she’s feuding with Meghan Markle.

On The World’s First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster Thursday, Goop founder Paltrow, 52, attempted to quash the rumors — which appear to have stemmed from Markle’s new lifestyle and wellness brand launch — once and for all.

“You know what I won’t be at this point in my life?” Paltrow started when asked about the feud rumors. “I won’t be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f***ing clickbait.”

Paltrow added that she “will not stand” for being part of the feuding women narrative. “Leave us out of it. Don’t do that,” she commanded.

She went even further to dispel the rumors, wishing Markle well.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle feud rumors continue to swirl ( Getty Images )

“Again, I wish Meghan nothing but the best. It’s so great what she’s doing. I’m proud of her,” Paltrow continued. “Every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do.”

Paltrow’s podcast comments come just weeks after she cleverly addressed the feud rumors via Instagram. In a Q & A last month, a fan asked her if she was aware of the “Meghan Markle beef social media says you two have.”

“I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever,” the actress replied in a video. Then, she panned to Markle who was sitting next to her.

“Do you understand this?” Paltrow asked her. Markle just shrugged and continued eating a slice of pie at Paltrow’s counter.

The rumors have escalated in the weeks since Markle announced the launch of her brand, As Ever. Some have speculated that she might be competing with Paltrow and Goop in the wellness and lifestyle space. Markle’s brand offers homemade jams and jellies, as well as other kitchen decor and cutlery.

But Paltrow said in an interview last month that she hadn’t had the chance to forge close relationships with her royal neighbors, who moved into the same Montecito, California neighborhood in 2020.

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar. “I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie,” she added.

In that same Harper’s Bazaar interview, Paltrow again worked to quiet any feud rumors.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Paltrow said of Markle’s wellness line.

“I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try. [When] there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them,” she said.