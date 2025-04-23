Notorious dieter Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s finally ditching the Paleo lifestyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow — who famously once said she would rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a can — is changing her diet-obsessed ways.

The 52-year-old actor spoke about the years she’s spent following a strict Paleo diet, which focuses on unprocessed foods, during Tuesday’s episode of The goop Podcast.

She said that she and her husband, Brad Falchuck, switched to the “caveman diet” a few years ago after she began experiencing stomach inflammation.

“Although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest,” she admitted.

The Iron Man star confessed that she’s not following all the rules of the diet anymore. The Paleo (or Paleolithic) diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, lean meats, fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds likely eaten by early humans.

“I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese, there I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long,” Paltrow continued. “But again, I think it's a good template, eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don't think there’s any doctor or nutritionist in the world who would refute that.”

Earlier in the podcast, she reflected on her perspective on food over the years and how much her diet meant to her.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s ‘sick’ of sticking to the Paleo diet ( Getty Images )

“I went into hardcore macrobiotics for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very, very healthily,” she said. “I really deepened my connection with food.”

Paltrow explained how she changed her “whole philosophy around macrobiotics,” a restrictive diet that includes organic foods, like whole grains and vegetables. The actor also avoided having sugar and dairy with the food plan.

“I think I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods, we could just feel so much better,” she explained. “I was sort of intoxicated by that idea. And I still feel that way to this day.”

In 2023, the Goop founder made headlines when she described her intermittent fasting routine during an episode of Dr Will Cole’s The Art of Being Well podcast. Her diet included coffee in the mornings, “bone broth” for lunch at 12pm, and then vegetables or fish for dinner at 6pm.

Her comments sparked backlash at the time, with dietitian Kim Lindsay telling The Independent that the actor was describing problematic eating habits.

Paltrow later responded to the controversy, clarifying that she was personally following the diet to “deal with some chronic stuff” and “focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory.”

“This was a transparent conversation with me and my doctor,” she said. “It’s not meant to be advice for anyone else. It really just works for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.”

Paltrow further clarified that the eating habits she mentioned were not ones she follows every day.

“And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she said. “I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. And eating, you know, French fries and whatever.”