Gwyneth Paltrow fans shocked as actor’s husband makes rare online appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow fans have hailed a rare appearance of Brad Falchuk, the actor’s husband, on her social media accounts.

The Oscar-winning actor, 52, married Falchuk, 54, an Emmy-winning TV showrunner, back in 2018.

However, despite Paltrow being an active user of social media, her marriage – and, specifically, her husband – has nearly always been kept out of view.

On Instagram, Paltrow shared a short video of herself alongside American Horror Story co-creator Falchuk, teasing a forthcoming episode of her podcast, Goop.

Falchuk will feature as a guest on the episode, and will discuss step-parenting. Paltrow and Falchuk each had two children from previous marriages when they got together.

“I was doing a special podcast about step-parenting, so I asked Brad to join me,” Paltrow told followers in the Instagram video.

“And so I did because she asked,” added her husband.

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk on Instagram ( Gwyneth Paltrow )

Among the enthusiastic reactions to the post was that of Jessica Seinfeld, the author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is also a close friend of Paltrow.

“Seeing Brad online is akin to spotting a snow leopard in the wild,” she wrote on Instagram.

Falchuk is known as the co-creator of the musical high school series Glee, alongside several other collaborations with Ryan Murphy, including American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Pose.

Last month, Paltrow caused a stir with a different Instagram video, which many followers interpreted as a dig at Meghan, duchess of Sussex. Meghan had recently launched the Netflix reality series With Love, Meghan, which focused on the royal influencer’s cooking.

Paltrow, who has drawn comparisons to Meghan in the past thanks to their own lifestyle and wellness brands, shared a video to her Instagram on Sunday 23 March, showing her making breakfast in her pyjamas.

Set to the song “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love” by Natalie Cole, which featured prominently in several clips for Meghan’s TV show, the video was thought to be a sly parody of Meghan’s much-criticised Netflix venture.

However, Paltrow has claimed that there was no intentional slight, and has downplayed rumours of any ill will between the pair.