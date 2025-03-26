TV boss slams Gwyneth Paltrow’s intimacy coordinator remarks as ‘irresponsible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent remarks about intimacy coordinators have been criticized by former Channel 4 drama chief Caroline Hollick, describing the actor’s comments as “quite an irresponsible thing to say.”

Last week, Paltrow said she had refused to work with an intimacy coordinator for her latest movie – even though she and Timothée Chalamet filmed “a lot of sex.”

The pair recently filmed Josh Safdie’s new movie, Marty Supreme, about table tennis star Marty Reisman.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow told Vanity Fair.

Paltrow explained that when Marty Supreme’s intimacy coordinator asked her if she was comfortable with doing a certain move, she responded: “Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.” She said she ultimately asked the coordinator to “step a little bit back.”

According to Variety, Hollick, who now works for production company North Road, said at drama festival Series Mania: “Every now and then an actor makes a comment over whether they like intimacy coordinators or not. Gwyneth Paltrow said she grew up in a time when [actors] ‘took our kit off and got on with it.’

“As a powerful woman in Hollywood acting with a man much younger than her, well I’m sure [Chalamet] is chill but I thought it was quite an irresponsible thing to say.”

Hollick continued: “Bringing an intimacy coordinator on set empowers an actor because there is someone on side who is there to fight for them.

“Producers have an agenda, writers have an agenda and directors have an agenda. So having someone to back the performer is important.”

During her time at Channel 4, Hollick oversaw hit shows including It’s a Sin, Help and The Gathering.

Along with Chalamet, Paltrow’s sports drama — expected to be released in December — has a star-studded cast, including Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, and Abel Ferrara. Paltrow plays the wife of Marty Reisman (portrayed by Chalamet), a professional table tennis player who won the US men’s singles championships in 1958 and 1960.

“This woman is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were,” Safdie told Vanity Fair. “They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both.”

In October, Paltrow turned heads when she was seen filming a passionate kissing scene with Chalamet for the film while on location in New York City.