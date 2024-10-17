Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet share passionate kiss on set of new movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet were filmed locking lips in steamy footage from the set of Marty Supreme.

The Goop founder, 52, and Dune star, 28, were spotted on the streets of New York City, immersed in an intimate scene for their forthcoming movie.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Paltrow is seen pushed up against a brick wall with Chalamet cradling her face. The Call Me By Your Name lead appears to have surprised Paltrow’s character with the passionate kiss in the scene, moving her from the middle of the street to the wall. Photos also show the wellness mogul shoving Chalamet away as she looks away from the camera.

Chalamet is dressed in a tailored suit and round glasses, while Paltrow is pictured in a billowing red ball gown with long black opera gloves.

The two A-listers were cast in the new sports drama written and directed by Josh Safdie, the director and actor behind Uncut Gems and Good Time. In Marty Supreme, Safdie tells the story of Marty Reisman, a professional table tennis player who won the US men’s singles championships in 1958 and 1960.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet lock lips on set of Marty Supreme ( Getty )

This film marks Paltrow’s return to Hollywood after a five-year hiatus. The fashion enthusiast opened up to Harper’s Bazaar in September about the role her children – Apple Martin, 20, Moses Martin, 18 – played in her new role.

Apple apparently convinced Paltrow to take the role in Safdie’s film, arguing she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with Chalamet, while Jake, Paltrow’s brother, wanted her to work with Safdie.

“I am excited to kind of get back into it and give it a real try – see how it feels. And then I’ll let you know,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Paltrow’s new chapter doesn’t just include her career renaissance, but the reality of living without her two kids in the house. Apple and Moses, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, are off at Vanderbilt University and Brown University, respectively.

On the change in her living situation, Paltrow admitted: “It feels very different, I think I’m still a little bit in shock.

“I’m trying to be open to this new migratory pattern that we can have. And they’re all really happy, so that’s like the most you can ask for,” she continued. “When I start to feel sad, I talk to them and then they’re so happy that it’s like—relief and happiness washes over me too.”