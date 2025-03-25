Gwyneth Paltrow appears to parody Meghan Markle in new cooking video
‘I thought Gwyneth had more class,’ wrote one person – while others thought the video was a ‘coincidence’
Social media users are speculating that a video of Gwyneth Paltrow making breakfast is actually a veiled dig at Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex released her long-awaited cooking show With Love, Meghan earlier this month, after its release had been delayed by the California wildfires. However, it was critically panned upon its release with complaints about its “staged” perfection.
Paltrow, 52, who is widely considered one of the titans of the lifestyle and wellness industry with her brand Goop, shared a video to her Instagram on Sunday (23 March), showing her making breakfast in her pyjamas. The pair have drawn comparisons in the past, thanks to Markle’s former brand The Tig.
Make-up free, dressed in the loose-fitting casual outfit, and dancing around the kitchen, Paltrow was interpreted by many to be parodying Markle’s Netflix series.
The video featured the song “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love” by Natalie Cole, which has been used in some clips for Markle’s show. However, it is also a popular song that is widely used in advertising more generally.
“Love this,” wrote one person commenting on the post, interpreting it as a comparison to Markle. “No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see.”
“THAT’S how to be relatable, Meghan,” hit out one person, while another added: “AND in your own kitchen! Awesome!” taking a swipe at the Markle’s use of a studio kitchen for her show.
“Lol isn’t it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo?” asked another.
But some were displeased at the clip, accusing Paltrow of having women “pitted against each other”.
“It's bad enough that women are pitted against each other but it's unforgivable when women do it themselves,” hit out one person. “I thought Gwyneth had more class but I guess she was just acting.”
Not everyone was convinced, with one person writing: “It’s just a funny coincidence lol.” Another added “This is not about tearing down women”.
Paltrow said she has never seen the trailer for the show, or met Markle in person, in an interview with Vanity Fair last week. “I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”
She explained that she feels the urge to defend Markle from criticism saying when “there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.”
