Guy Fieri confuses fans with shock AI-generated new look on his birthday

Guy Fieri has left fans confused after sharing the results of a so-called makeover for his 58th birthday.

The Food Network star, known for his signature blonde spiked hair, chunky diamante chains and biker-style outfits, posted a video of himself without his trademark hairdo or facial hair, instead sporting a brown haircut with a side-part.

He looked every bit normcore, wearing a checkered button-down shirt and belted beige trousers.

Fieri told the camera: “Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!”

He captioned the post: “New Year. New Guy. New Look.” Fieri also changed his profile picture on Instagram to an updated headshot with the new look.

open image in gallery Guy Fieri swapped his signature blonde spiked hair for a more conservative look ( Instagram via @guyfieri )

open image in gallery Guy Fieri’s AI-generated birthday video left fans confused ( Instagram via @guyfieri )

Fans were initially shocked by his makeover before many realized the video had tell-tale signs of being AI-generated.

“I love you Mr Fieri but please don't use AI. It makes nature sad,” one person said in the comments. “Please return to the guy we know and love!” added another.

Other fans were similarly disappointed. “This makes me uncomfortable in a way I didn’t know to be possible,” wrote one fan, as another said: “Pls stop.”

open image in gallery The Food Network star with his usual hairdo and facial hair, complete with his chunky necklaces ( Getty )

Maneet Chauhan, a two-time winner on Fieri’s show Tournament of Champions, was amused by the post, writing in the comments: “It’s your b’day and you give us the gift of laughter! This is amazing Happy Happy Happy B’day @guyfieri.”

One fan joked: “Uncle Guy! I’ve got your slippers and today’s newspaper for you, and a nice cuppa tea. Happy birthday!!”

Fieri’s son Hunter made a playful joke about his father’s new businessman look, writing, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance?”

Fieri’s birthday celebrations come as he continues to recover from tearing his quad muscle in half after falling down the stairs while filming his show, Flavor Town Food Fight.

open image in gallery Guy Fieri tricked fans with a faux makeover on his 58th birthday ( Getty Images )

Fieri told People earlier this month that the injury was “the worst thing” he’s experienced in the past 20 years, leaving him unable to do his regular exercise activities like hiking and CrossFit.

During his recovery, the presenter said he had developed a “real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to.”

The chef added that although he was eager to get back to his usual routine, his doctors warned him to be cautious.

“My doctors are all like, ‘We know you want to get after it, but let's not go back to where we were.’ And I'm like, ‘We are never going back to that!’ That was the worst thing I've been through in the last 20 years,” he said.

“But now I'll be up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure.”

Fieri first appeared on Food Network in 2006, when he won the second season of The Next Food Network Star. He fronts the popular shows Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which has been airing since 2007, and Guy's Grocery Games, which has run since 2013.