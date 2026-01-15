Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guy Fieri has spoken about his health eight weeks after sharing that he was involved in an accident on set.

In November, the 57-year-old Food Network star revealed he had torn his quad muscle in half after falling down the stairs while filming his show, Flavor Town Food Fight.

In a new interview with People, Fieri said that the injury was “the worst thing” he’s experienced in the past 20 years, leaving him unable to do his regular exercise activities like hiking and CrossFit.

“I’m doing better,” he added, “It was definitely a trying holiday.”

During his recovery, the presenter said he had developed a “real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to.”

He continued: “I’m a big CrossFit and hiking guy, so eight weeks of no hiking has driven me kind of crazy. But I’m looking forward to it, trying to take it easy.”

The chef added that although he was eager to get back to his usual routine, his doctors warned him to be cautious.

open image in gallery Guy Fieri has spent eight weeks in a wheelchair after tearing his quad muscle in half ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Fieri plans on being fully recovered in time for the Super Bowl next month ( Getty Images )

“My doctors are all like, ‘We know you want to get after it, but let's not go back to where we were.’ And I'm like, ‘We are never going back to that!’ That was the worst thing I've been through in the last 20 years,” he said.

“But now I'll be up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure.”

Recalling his injury in November, Fieri explained how rare it was for a person to tear their quad in half, telling Fox: “I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”

He explained that because his muscles didn’t “recede” after the fall, he was rushed into surgery.

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded,” he continued.

Fieri first appeared on Food Network in 2006, when he won the second season of The Next Food Network Star. That same year, he launched his first show on the network, Guy’s Big Bite.

His two biggest shows on Food Network now are Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which has been airing since 2007, and Guy's Grocery Games, which has been running since 2013.