Guy Fieri using a wheelchair after leg muscle ‘exploded’ during filming accident

Guy Fieri has shared that he’ll be in a wheelchair for two months after he injured his leg when falling down the stairs while filming a TV show.

The 57-year-old restaurateur said that he recently tore his quad muscle in half during an interview with Fox News Digital. He noted that he fell down the stairs while filming his new show, Flavor Town Food Fight, earlier this month.

“[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he explained. “So, you know, it extended me out.”

“I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”

He explained that because his muscles didn’t “recede” after the fall, he was rushed into surgery.

Guy Fieri will be off his feet for eight weeks after falling down the stairs during a filming. The incident has landed him in a wheelchair. ( Getty Images )

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle, and it exploded,” he continued.

The Food Network star acknowledged that he has a long recovery ahead, since he can’t walk or be on his feet for eight weeks.

“Crutches and a cast and then the rehab, which to me – I want to get after it as fast as possible. He's like, 'You know as much as you want to, get back to being Guy, you're going to really have to go through [it],’” he added, noting that while he’s broken many bones as a child — including his leg, knee and ribs — he’s “done doing that s***.”

He shared that his injury ultimately affected his filming of Flavor Town Food Fight, since 125 people on set were “ready to go” while he was in surgery.

“So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it's been a run,” Fieri said.

The iconic chef also confessed that his injury will affect his upcoming cooking plans, since he can’t stand. So his family, including his — Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 19 — who he shares with wife Lori Fieri, are in charge of making Thanksgiving dinner.

“My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.' And I said, 'I am so happy you're asking me about this versus me telling you, you have to do it,’” Fieri explained.

Fieri first appeared on Food Network in 2006, when he won the second season of The Next Food Network Star. That same year, he had his first show on the network, Guy’s Big Bite.

His two biggest shows on Food Network now are Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which has been airing since 2007, and Guy's Grocery Games, which has been running since 2013.