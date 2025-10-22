Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food Network stars have begun speaking out following the cancellation of one of its long-time shows after 40 seasons.

It was announced Monday that the network’s popular weekend talk show, The Kitchen, would be airing its last episode at the end of this year. Following the announcement, some of the co-hosts have reflected on both the news and their time on the show.

Jeff Mauro turned to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo alongside his fellow co-hosts, Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Geoffrey Zakarian and recurring guest star Alex Guarnaschelli. In a lengthy caption, he expressed how grateful he was for his time on The Kitchen.

“After 11 years, 40 seasons, and over 500 episodes, The Kitchen has come to an end. I always knew what we had was special — rare, a unicorn, an anomaly,” the caption began. “Shows don’t last this long… and ours did. I’ve prayed and given thanks every night for that fact. I got to spend a dozen years with my best friends — cooking, laughing, and eating life-changing bites from some of the world's greatest chefs and cooks. I got to play Twister with Daniel Radcliffe, sing and strum with Trisha Yearwood, and spit bars with Vanilla Ice and Rev Run.”

He continued to thank his co-hosts, fans of the show and the show’s crew as he wrote about how sad he was that the experience was over.

open image in gallery ‘I didn’t expect to feel this sad, but my optimism for what lies ahead outweighs the sadness,’ Mauro said about the show’s cancellation ( Getty Images for NYCWFF )

“I didn’t expect to feel this sad, but my optimism for what lies ahead outweighs the sadness. More than anything, I’m deeply grateful and humbled for this immense opportunity that I will never forget,” the caption concluded.

Biegel also posted about the talk show ending on her Instagram Story by re-posting Food Network’s announcement about the cancellation. “It’s the end of an era,” she wrote. “Thank you so much to all our fans. The Kitchen was the greatest professional honor of my life and I will be forever grateful.”

open image in gallery (From left to right) Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee Biegel, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Jeff Mauro all regularly appeared on ‘The Kitchen’ ( Food Network / The Kitchen )

According to Variety, the show was canceled as the network reevaluates its 2026 programming priorities and Warner Bros. Discovery continues its plan to separate linear channels from streaming services.

The Kitchen first premiered in January 2014 with the co-hosts sharing recipes, food trends and other cooking tips with viewers at home.

The show included many notable guests over the years, including Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Martha Stewart, Lidia Bastianich, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Rachael Ray and Bobby Flay.

The final episode of The Kitchen will air on Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. ET.