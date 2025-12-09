Grubhub has the results of what we ate in 2025 - protein, electrolytes and convenience store snacks are most popular
Americans focused on health, but also convenience, when it came to their food choices this year
The results are in…millions of Grubhub customers focused on high-protein foods and drinks with electrolytes in 2025, with the occasional convenience store taquito for balance.
Last week, music lovers got to view their favorite songs and artists of the year, and judge others’, with Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Now, Grubhub, a food delivery service, has revealed trends for another favorite pastime, eating.
According to Grubhub’s 2025 Delivered Report, Americans are into protein-packed beans, tinned fish and the longtime favorite, chicken nuggets.
Grubhub customers ordered more than 750 nuggets, tenders and strips from restaurants every single hour, totaling 5.2 million pieces of fried chicken so far this year. That’s not surprising after news broke in October that Chick-fil-A put in its first vending machine at a Georgia hospital.
Social media food trends also impacted customers’ grocery orders. More than 1.5 tons of legumes were delivered, a 135 percent increase, as Americans tried out the viral dense bean salads that influencers were making.
Tinned fish orders jumped 209 percent as Americans chose affordable protein sources packed with healthy fats.
While protein is an important part of someone’s diet, a study published in July warned that eating too much protein a day, particularly animal-based sources, could lead to heart health issues.
Electrolyte drinks were also popular among Grubhub customers, with more than 76,000 of these beverages being delivered per month. Electrolyte drinks are part of a social media trend called “loaded water,” where influencers doctor up their drinks by adding electrolyte powders, supplements and fresh fruit.
While Americans seem to be focusing on their health when ordering food, they are also indulging in some gas station favorites.
More Grubhub customers are ordering from convenience stores, but they aren’t just buying snacks. Instead, they are opting for hot, quick foods with protein, including taquitos, chicken rollers and hot dogs.
In May, Kwik Trip was given the honor of having the best gas station food in America, according to a list of the top 10 best brands for quick and delicious nourishment by USA TODAY.
According to the trends Grubhub observed this year, the food delivery service proclaimed that Americans were in full “foodmaxxing” mode.
Grubhub defined the term as “a cultural shift where meals, snacks, drinks, and grocery orders were designed for maximum nutritional value, functional payoff, and yes, a little extra aesthetic appeal for their social feeds.”
While trends will change next year, whether it be for food, music or another part of American culture, social media will likely have an impact on what makes the cut.
