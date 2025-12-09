Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The results are in…millions of Grubhub customers focused on high-protein foods and drinks with electrolytes in 2025, with the occasional convenience store taquito for balance.

Last week, music lovers got to view their favorite songs and artists of the year, and judge others’, with Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Now, Grubhub, a food delivery service, has revealed trends for another favorite pastime, eating.

According to Grubhub’s 2025 Delivered Report, Americans are into protein-packed beans, tinned fish and the longtime favorite, chicken nuggets.

Grubhub customers ordered more than 750 nuggets, tenders and strips from restaurants every single hour, totaling 5.2 million pieces of fried chicken so far this year. That’s not surprising after news broke in October that Chick-fil-A put in its first vending machine at a Georgia hospital.

open image in gallery Millions of Grubhub customers focused on high-protein foods and drinks with electrolytes in 2025, with the occasional convenience store taquito for balance ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Social media food trends also impacted customers’ grocery orders. More than 1.5 tons of legumes were delivered, a 135 percent increase, as Americans tried out the viral dense bean salads that influencers were making.

Tinned fish orders jumped 209 percent as Americans chose affordable protein sources packed with healthy fats.

While protein is an important part of someone’s diet, a study published in July warned that eating too much protein a day, particularly animal-based sources, could lead to heart health issues.

open image in gallery Tinned fish orders jumped 209 percent as Americans chose affordable protein sources packed with healthy fats ( Grubhub )

Electrolyte drinks were also popular among Grubhub customers, with more than 76,000 of these beverages being delivered per month. Electrolyte drinks are part of a social media trend called “loaded water,” where influencers doctor up their drinks by adding electrolyte powders, supplements and fresh fruit.

While Americans seem to be focusing on their health when ordering food, they are also indulging in some gas station favorites.

More Grubhub customers are ordering from convenience stores, but they aren’t just buying snacks. Instead, they are opting for hot, quick foods with protein, including taquitos, chicken rollers and hot dogs.

open image in gallery More than 76,000 electrolyte drinks were delivered per month in 2025 ( Grubhub )

In May, Kwik Trip was given the honor of having the best gas station food in America, according to a list of the top 10 best brands for quick and delicious nourishment by USA TODAY.

According to the trends Grubhub observed this year, the food delivery service proclaimed that Americans were in full “foodmaxxing” mode.

Grubhub defined the term as “a cultural shift where meals, snacks, drinks, and grocery orders were designed for maximum nutritional value, functional payoff, and yes, a little extra aesthetic appeal for their social feeds.”

While trends will change next year, whether it be for food, music or another part of American culture, social media will likely have an impact on what makes the cut.