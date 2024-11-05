Grimes trolls Elon Musk with comment about dating guys who want to go to space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Grimes has subtly shaded her ex-partner Elon Musk.

The “Genesis” singer appeared to address the SpaceX founder after Olivia Rodrigo revealed one of her biggest dating red flags. In a conversation with Netflix shared on November 1, the Guts artist admitted she’ll always ask men if they have any desire to go to space and if they say yes, she won’t date them.

“This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates,” Rodrigo admitted. “I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them.”

The “Driver’s License” singer went on to say she thought the desire to “go to space” made a person self-obsessed. “I just think it’s weird,” she said.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, decided to chime in on the subject, as she added her two cents about men who want to travel to other planets. On X/Twitter, the 36-year-old recording artist, who shares three kids with the CEO of Tesla, confessed: “It’s true. Only women should be going to space.”

Grimes agrees with Olivia Rodrigo about men who want to go to space ( Getty )

Many fans on X picked up on the subtle dig at Musk, who has continuously confessed his interest and intention to go to Mars. “She does have the most experience out of most,” one person pointed out.

Another said: “You’re the one that had a baby with a guy who wanted to go to space lmaooo.”

The “Oblivion” singer confirmed her split from Musk in March 2022 after about four years together. During their relationship, they welcomed two sons X AE-A-Xii, four, and Techno Mechanicus, two, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, two.

Last year, Grimes sued the tech tycoon over parental rights, filing a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29, 2023.

Grimes’s recent comment comes after she admitted to feeling “less gay” since being pregnant. The Canadian musician took to her X account, questioning whether her pregnancy hormones actually altered her sexuality.

“I became way less gay after I was pregnant,” she wrote on October 22. “My ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones?”

Her candid remark prompted various reactions online, many of which blamed her sudden identity change on her relationship with Musk. When one person suggested whether being in a heterosexual relationship with Musk was the problem, Grimes disagreed. Instead, she thought her history with Musk would have actually made her “more gay.”